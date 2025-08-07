What is the World's Most Valuable Oil and Gas Brand?

Brand Finance announced that, according to its Energy 100 2025 report, the collective value of the world's top 100 'most valuable energy brands' is $688.6 billion.

In a release sent to Rigzone recently by the Brand Finance team, Brand Finance announced that, according to its Energy 100 2025 report, the collective value of the world’s top 100 “most valuable energy brands” is $688.6 billion.

Brand Finance noted in the release that $444.1 billion of this total is attributed to the top 50 oil and gas brands ranked, which the company said recorded a four percent year on year growth from 2024. The remaining $244.5 billion are represented by the top 50 utility brands in the rankings, Brand Finance said, pointing out that this was up five percent from last year.

The company revealed in the release that Shell retained its position as the world’s most valuable oil and gas brand ranked for the eleventh consecutive year. The company’s brand value stood at $45.4 billion, according to the release, which pointed out that this was a 10 percent year on year drop.

“Shell’s continued focus on LNG and gas has positioned the brand well in the growing energy sector,” Brand Finance said in the release.

“Notably, Shell has also emerged as the strongest oil and gas brand ranked this year with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 87.5/100 and an AAA brand strength rating,” it added.

Brand Finance said Aramco remains as the second most valuable oil and gas brand ranked. The company’s brand value is $41.7 billion, the report revealed.

“The brand continues to have a strong brand rating (AAA-) which has helped its brand value remain stable in the face of declining oil prices driven by a global supply surplus, ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, and shifting energy market dynamics,” Brand Finance said in the release, referring to Aramco.

Brand Finance also noted in the release that PetroChina retained its position as the third most valuable oil and gas brands in this year’s rankings. The company’s brand value rose 17 percent to $33.3 billion, Brand Finance highlighted.

The company also pointed out in the release that, in the brand strength analysis, ExxonMobil secured second position with a BSI score of 85/100 and an AAA brand strength rating. Exxon was followed by Petronas with a BSI score of 83.7/100 and an AAA- rating, Brand Finance revealed.

“This year’s Energy Brands Report highlights the sector’s adaptability and resilience amid a rapidly evolving global landscape,” Brand Finance Senior Director Savio D’Souza said in the release.

“As energy demand accelerates, leading brands are stepping up, aligning growth ambitions with net-zero commitments,” he added.

“The integration of Oil & Gas and Utilities into a unified study reflects a growing convergence in energy narratives, where innovation, clean energy investment, and stakeholder transparency are critical to long-term brand strength,” he continued.

Rigzone has contacted Shell, Aramco, PetroChina, ExxonMobil, and Petronas for comment on the Brand Finance release. At the time of writing, none of the above have responded to Rigzone.

Brand Finance stated in its release that, every year, it puts “6,000 of the world’s biggest brands to the test, and publishes over 100 reports, ranking brands across all sectors and countries”. The world’s top 100 most valuable and strongest energy brands are included in the Brand Finance Energy 100 2025 report, the company highlighted.

“Brand value is understood as the net economic benefit that a brand owner would achieve by licensing the brand in the open market,” Brand Finance noted in its release, adding that “brand strength is the efficacy of a brand’s performance on intangible measures relative to its competitors”.

Brand Finance said in its release that it produced its Energy 100 study “with an independent and unbiased analysis”.

“The values derived and opinions presented in this study are based on publicly available information and certain assumptions that Brand Finance used where such data was deficient or unclear,” it added.

Brand Finance describes itself as the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy. It is headquartered in London and operates in over 25 countries.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com