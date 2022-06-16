What Does Extended Freeport LNG Outage Mean?

The extended outage is 'significantly longer' than the three weeks that was initially reported.

Freeport LNG’s expectation that full plant operations will come back online by late 2022, and a partial resumption of operations will begin in around 90 days, is “significantly longer” than the three weeks that was initially reported, analysts at Enverus Intelligence Research have outlined in a report sent to Rigzone.

In the report, the analysts noted that the extended outage will likely help reduce the U.S. storage deficit to normal levels, highlighting that around 175 billion cubic feet could be added to U.S. inventories, but added that the development will also likely exacerbate tightness in global LNG markets.

“U.K natural gas storage levels have built aggressively of late, but the loss of [around] two billion cubic feet per day will leave some markets with less than anticipated gas in storage heading into winter,” the analysts stated.

The Enverus Intelligence Research analysts also said the extended outage will likely lead to a boost in U.S. gas-fired generation.

As a result of the extended outage news, the front-month NYMEX Henry Hub forward contract to next March sold off approximately $1.30 per MMbtu, Enverus Intelligence Research analysts outlined in the report.

In a separate statement sent to Rigzone, Industrial Energy Consumers of America (IECA) noted that the announcement that the Freeport LNG export terminal will not be restarting until later this year, and the resulting significant drop in pricing, demonstrates the clear connection between LNG exports and the inflationary impacts to domestic prices for natural gas and electricity.

“It should be alarming to federal policymakers that the Freeport LNG terminal only exports two billion cubic feet per day, yet it is having such a significant impact to prices,” Paul Cicio, the president and CEO of IECA, said in an organization statement.

On June 14, Freeport LNG Development L.P. revealed that the completion of all necessary repairs and a return to full plant operations at the Freeport LNG liquefaction plant on Quintana Island, Texas, was not expected until late 2022. The company also noted that, given the relatively contained area of the facility physically impacted by the incident, a resumption of partial operations is targeted to be achieved in approximately 90 days, once the safety and security of doing so can be assured, and all regulatory clearances are obtained.

Earlier this week, Rystad Energy Analyst Zonqiang Luo warned that the possible extent of the damage to the Freeport facility was yet to be determined and outlined it may be out of service for longer than three weeks.

On June 8, a statement posted on Freeport LNG’s official Facebook page announced that an incident had occurred at the Freeport LNG facility on Quintana Island at about 11.40 am. An update posted on the company’s Facebook page on the same day revealed that the incident had been stabilized and that the company was in the early stages of its investigation of the event.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com