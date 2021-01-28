What Does Efrac Need to Flourish?

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)

Earlier this month, Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) reported what it contends is the industry’s first successful electric grid-powered hydraulic fracturing operation. Rigzone’s article on the Efrac development generated considerable interest from readers, including questions about the feasibility of powering frac jobs from the grid. Rigzone has contacted a trio of individuals well-versed in the hydraulic fracturing sector to provide additional insights about opportunities and challenges linked to Efrac. Read on for their perspectives.

Rigzone: Why would an operator want to go the Efrac rather than conventional route?

Matt Johnson, CEO, Primary Vision – Frac Spread Count: Simply put, one of the largest line items on a frac job is fuel. If an operator can reduce or omit fuel costs alongside similar/improved production results, they’ll choose that option every time. Other considerations such as safety – delivering and distributing that fuel on a well pad as an example – and the push toward a greener environment will also be drivers.

The majority of operators decided years ago that being vertically integrated – owning their own frac equipment/spreads – didn’t work at scale. Since the technology is still new and cost-prohibitive, operators are choosing conventional spreads 40-1.

It is important to remember that continuity caused a lot of problems in the early stages of E-fracing. Operators weren’t convinced they could get the same level of uptime as they would with conventional spreads so, in some cases, the cost savings were brushed aside to move the production needle forward.

Rigzone: How far along has Efrac gotten in terms of deployment?

JB Sowyrda, Managing Partner, CSD Energy Advisors: I would say not terribly far. The cost to build the Efrac fleets require significant capital and incredible expertise. The vast majority of Efrac companies are struggling and unwilling to step out from the traditional programs that “got them there” or are having a difficult time justifying spending capital dollars on a new fleet. Evolution Well Services stands out because they are not just ahead of the curve with regard to providing Efrac solutions, they have seemingly set the pace and are lapping the field.

Nick Ruppelt, Director of Sales and Marketing, Evolution Well Services (EWS): The focus on electric frac quickly shifted from purely fuel savings to a blend of fuel savings, emissions reductions, and efficiency gains. Since deploying in 2016, the EWS technology has pumped over 24,000 stages across seven electric fleets and quickly proved to not only be the environmentally conscious method to complete wells, but also financially sustainable.

Rigzone: Based on your encounters with oil and gas producers, how would you describe the level of interest in Efrac vs. alternatives?

Ruppelt: Interest in electric frac has never been higher due to the integration of the ESG (environmental, sustainability, and corporate governance) focus into investment decisions within the upstream sector. There are very few technologies that enable a meaningful reduction in greenhouse gas emissions while also capturing the economic benefits of drastically lower fuel costs. Electric frac has almost unanimously become the primarily oilfield services (OFS) and exploration and production sector technology focus, but the obstacle for the industry is navigating the challenging investment cycle while also trying to expand innovation.

Sowyrda: With the traditional fracing methods coming under fire from a regulatory standpoint, the Efrac model is gaining tremendous momentum. We work with oil and gas producers on finding solutions to minimize their opex through creative structures and product designs and it was that expertise that has brought producers to our door, asking about the benefits of Efrac or alternative grid power solutions. From an ESG standpoint, the answer is clear: burning field gas to power your fracing operation instead of diesel reduces your traditional carbon dioxide emissions by 30 percent with the cost differential to perform the job all but negligible in today’s market. From a grid power solution standpoint, the answer is much more complicated and nuanced.

Rigzone: How does Efrac look in terms of market size and penetration?

Johnson: The Efrac market is still relatively small. We track under 20 spreads in the United States that use electricity as its primary power source, led by U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ: USWS), Evolution, and now Halliburton. This represents under 10 percent of all the available frac supply in the United States.