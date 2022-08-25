What Do You Pay For Now In A Gallon of Gasoline?

The U.S. average for regular gasoline is $3.87 per gallon, as of August 25.

In its latest gasoline and diesel fuel update, which was released this week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has revealed what consumers paid for in a gallon of regular gasoline in July 2022.

For a retail price of $4.56 per gallon, consumers spent 54 percent of that figure on crude oil, 18 percent on refining costs, 17 percent on distribution and marketing costs, and 11 percent on taxes, according to the update.

In a previous gasoline and diesel fuel update released in June, the EIA highlighted that, when regular gasoline was retailing at $4.44 per gallon back in May, consumers spent 59 percent on crude oil costs, 26 percent on refining costs, 11 percent on taxes and five percent on distribution and marketing costs.

The U.S. regular gasoline price hit $3.88 per gallon on August 22, the latest EIA update highlighted. This was down from $3.93 per gallon the previous week and $4.03 per gallon the week before that, the EIA update showed.

As of August 22, California had the most expensive regular gasoline price, at $5.14 per gallon, while the Gulf Coast had the cheapest regular gasoline price, at $3.40 per gallon, according to the EIA update.

The AAA gas prices website shows that the U.S. average for regular gasoline is $3.87 per gallon, as of August 25. Yesterday’s average was $3.88 per gallon, the week ago average was $3.93 per gallon, the month ago average was $4.35 per gallon, and the year ago average was $3.14 per gallon, according to the AAA site.

The highest recorded average price of regular gasoline was seen on June 14, at $5.01 per gallon, the AAA site shows.

In a statement posted on the AAA website this week, AAA Spokesperson Andrew Gross said “drivers are now benefiting from gas prices that are $1.11 less than their peak in mid-June” but warned that “now we need to keep an eye on the weather as hurricane season arrives”.

“These storms can affect prices by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries,” Gross added in the statement.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com