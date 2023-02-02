Westwood: Several Macroeconomic Factors Make 2023 Unpredictable

Economic recession, the weather, the war in Ukraine, and the Covid pandemic in China are the key macroeconomic factors weighing on oil and gas markets in 2023.

Westwood said in a report that the impact on supply and demand was hard to predict. The response of the OPEC+ group will be a factor as it reacts to further oil price falls.

In October 2022 OPEC+ announced a 2 mbpd cut in production quotas to try and stop the slide in oil prices and it received considerable criticism for doing so as it risked stoking inflation and exacerbating a global recession. It is also unclear how much western sanctions will restrict Russian oil exports given it has willing buyers in countries such as China and India.

A trading range for Brent of $70-90 per bbl for 2023 seems a reasonable guess given the circumstances. The current Brent forward curve average price for March to December 2023 is $83.8 per bbl (with $79.0 per bbl for 2024).

European gas prices will continue to be volatile and hard to predict. A so-far mild winter is helping damp demand, but storage will have to be refilled without Russian gas in 2023 and, if Chinese demand recovers with fewer lockdowns, there may be more competition for LNG.

Capex budgets in 2023 should increase if 2022 trends continue, in part to try and offset the political pressure to increase oil and gas supply to reduce prices. The capex increases are likely to be modest, however, and exploration spending will be maintained.

The larger companies committed to net zero targets are also likely to increase investment in renewables projects, both organically and through acquisitions, as part of their energy transition strategies.

A key theme of 2022 – increasing shareholder pay-outs – will continue into 2023, with companies such as ExxonMobil already announcing that it is likely to increase share buy-backs. Shareholders will continue to expect significant payouts while commodity prices are high, even from companies who are increasing their energy transition efforts.

The rationalization programs of many supermajors are coming to an end. Non-core assets that remain, or become so, will be sold and industry consolidation is likely to continue, though the pool of players is getting smaller.

Private equity was a net buyer of upstream assets and companies in 2022, but that may change in 2023 if they perceive a downward trend in oil and gas prices. Private equity owners of companies such as Neptune, NEO Energy, Sval Energi, Var Energi, and Wintershall Dea could look to exit via stock market listings or reverse takeovers of listed companies following the example of Harbour Energy.

It is possible that in 2023 there could be exits from the upstream for some companies that have prioritized the energy transition. This would follow Lundin, which sold out of the E&P business in 2021 to focus on renewables as well as Repsol which sold a 25% stake in its upstream business.

E&P companies that continue to focus on upstream production rather than energy transition will be willing buyers of assets. Deal activity levels should be maintained through 2023 with the trend to lower value cash deals likely.

