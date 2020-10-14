Westwood Hires Head of Energy Transition

Westwood Global Energy Group has appointed David Linden to the newly created role of Head of Energy Transition.

Linden - who has worked in industry, research and consulting roles - joins from Wood Mackenzie, where he was a director within the company’s energy transition consulting division. At Westwood, Linden will be responsible for defining and implementing the company’s energy transition offering for the oil and gas, power and renewables sectors.

Westwood outlined that its latest appointment comes as the company “commits to helping the energy industry successfully navigate decarbonization”.

“The energy transition is changing the very fabric of the energy sector and as market specialists we are dedicated to offering the data and intelligence to help clients adapt,” Dominic Ferry, the chief executive officer of Westwood, said in a company statement that was sent to Rigzone.

“Businesses are facing new challenges to how they operate. Without robust data and intelligence, it becomes even more difficult to navigate this change successfully. That’s why we are committing to continuing to provide the energy industry with the insight they’ve come to know Westwood for,” he added in the statement.

Commenting on his new role, Linden stated, “I look forward to working with my new colleagues to build on the outstanding work Westwood has been doing to provide quality, unique and actionable data and insight for the energy industry”.

Linden noted that this is an “incredibly exciting time” for the global energy industry and said the decarbonization and transformation of the energy system is “both a huge challenge and opportunity for all stakeholders”.

Westwood describes itself as a specialist energy market research advisor and consultancy. The company, which traces its roots back to 1990, is headquartered in London and has offices in Singapore and Houston.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com