Westwood Appoints New Director Of Hydrogen
Westwood Global Energy Group, the specialist energy market research and consultancy firm, has appointed Joyce Grigorey as Director of Hydrogen.
Grigorey has 15 years of analytical and project management experience in research and consulting, having worked across the natural resources sectors – with considerable cross-sector expertise in energy, petrochemicals, plastics, oil refining and gas, and shipping.
She joins Westwood from Wood Mackenzie, where she was a member of the hydrogen consulting team and played a significant part in developing the chemicals research practice.
“We’re already supporting an increasing number of energy stakeholders to navigate their portfolio diversification as the energy transition gathers pace. Responding to the growing need for more hydrogen specific insights, this appointment will ensure that Westwood, and in turn our clients, are keeping pace with the latest trends in energy.”
“With Joyce and her understanding of the broader energy market at the helm of our hydrogen team, we’re looking forward to strengthening our offering to support our clients through the energy transition,” David Linden, Head of Energy Transition at Westwood, said.
Grigorey’s new role will ensure that Westwood is uniquely equipped to address key challenges for clients on both sides of the energy transition as they increasingly expand into New Energies.
“I’m delighted to be joining the Westwood team at what is undoubtedly a very exciting time for the hydrogen industry. With technologies and end markets still in relative infancy, there are still many unanswered questions for existing and prospective hydrogen stakeholders. However, there are also immense opportunities available for those who leverage the latest insights and research to support enhanced decision making.”
“I’m looking forward to utilizing my experience to grow the expanding hydrogen and New Energies team at Westwood as we continue to provide best in class data to help energy stakeholders navigate the energy transition,” Grigorey added.
Her appointment follows the successful launch of Westwood’s Atlas New Energies, the market intelligence solution covering energy clusters, offshore wind, hydrogen, CCS, and related oil and gas infrastructure in September 2022.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Oil Tanker Hijacked for 2nd Time in 12 Months
- Analyst Flags Rail Strike Threat as Short Term Supply Risk
- QatarEnergy, ConocoPhillips To Supply Germany With LNG For 15-Years
- Chevron to Send First Venezuelan Crude Shipment to USA by Late Dec
- Norway Postpones 26th Licensing Round To 2025
- Offshore Norway Sees Discoveries and Dusters Over the Last Month
- Construction Of World's Largest Offshore CCS Project Underway
- EU Is Hooked on Russia LNG
- Suncor To Keep Petro-Canada Retail Business
- Will The INTOG Leasing Round Do What It Says On The Label?
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
- Oil Market Shows Extreme Sensitivity to OPEC+ Suggestions
- Oil Declines for Third Consecutive Week
- USA Adds Rigs Again
- Oil Markets May Be Misjudging News of China Lockdown
- Shell Selling Stakes in UK North Sea Oil Fields
- Greta Thunberg Sues Her Country For Failing On Climate
- Shell Buys Renewable Natural Gas Producer For $2 Billion
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- US Finds Others Aligned Against It In Saudi-Sparked Oil Row
- US Cuts Oil Output Forecast Again As Shale Slows Down
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- Russia Sends Oil Thousands Of Miles Through Arctic Circle Again