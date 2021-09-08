Western Gas Partners Up To Drill Sasanof-1 Well Off Australia

Western Gas partners up to fund part of the drilling costs for the Sasanof-1 exploration well offshore Australia.

Oil and gas company Western Gas has found a partner to fund part of the drilling costs for the Sasanof-1 exploration well offshore Australia.

Sasanof-1 is located in the offshore Exploration Permit WA-519-P in W. Australia. The license is operated by Western Gas and its partner is the ASX-listed Global Oil and Gas Limited. The partner will fund 50 percent of the drilling costs for the Sasanof-1 exploration well.

The well is around 129 miles northwest of Onslow, Western Australia, and is scheduled to be drilled in the first quarter of 2022.

Independent assessment by ERC Equipoise of the Sasanof prospect estimates a 2U Prospective Resource of 7.2 Tcf gas and 176 million bbls condensate (P501), with a 32 percent chance of success. The high case 3U Prospective Resource estimate is for 17.8 Tcf gas and 449 million bbls condensate (P10).

Western Gas said that the agreement with Global Oil and Gas will see it fund 50 percent of the cost of drilling the Sasanof-1 exploration well through a 25 percent acquisition of Western Gas subsidiary which is the license holder for WA-519-P.

The Sasanof Prospect is on-trend and updip of the Mentorc gas and condensate field and nearby the giant gas fields of Scarborough and Io-Jansz in the Carnarvon Basin. The liquids-rich, low C02 Mentorc Field is the eastern fault block and is filled to spill into the updip Sasanof Prospect to the west.

It is worth reminding that Western Gas has secured the Valaris MS-1 semi-submersible drilling rig to drill the well.

According to Western Gas, drilling will start at the earliest in mid-February 2022, subject to approvals, with an estimated total campaign duration of 25 days. Western Gas has contracted specialist well engineering and drilling management company AGR Australia (AGR) to manage the Sasanof drilling campaign.

According to the company, the Sasanof-1 will be a vertical well and drilled to a total depth of approximately 8,200 feet in 3,500 feet of water, providing a low-cost, high-impact exploration activity in a known and proven hydrocarbon province. Drilling costs are estimated at $20 million.

“We are delighted to have Global on board to support this important drilling campaign that, on success, has the potential to be a game-changer for the Northwest Shelf at a time of declining production and expected gas shortages,” Western Gas said. "A discovery of the estimated size of Sasanof will provide multiple gas supply opportunities, including domestic gas, LNG backfill and expansion, and new value-adding industries.”

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com