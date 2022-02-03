Western Gas Clears All Hurdles For Sasanof-1 Drilling

Western Gas has secured all government approvals needed to start drilling the Sasanof-1 exploration well on Australia’s North West Shelf.

Oil and gas firm Western Gas has secured all government approvals needed to start drilling the Sasanof-1 exploration well on Australia’s North West Shelf.

Western Gas said that the drilling of the Sasanof-1 well was expected to start in the second quarter of this year.

The company added that it received formal advice from the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA) that its proposed Well Operations Management Plan (WOMP) had met government requirements considering health, safety, and well integrity aspects.

The WOMP is a regulator-approved document that describes the procedures and processes by which Western Gas will safely construct the well, conduct data acquisition, and maintain the integrity of the well during these activities. The well is planned to be permanently plugged and abandoned on completion of drilling and data acquisition activities.

Acceptance of the WOMP follows the acceptance of the Environment Plan and the Safety Case Revision for the use of the Valaris MS-1 semi-submersible drilling rig to drill the Sasanof-1 well.

These acceptances have been secured by the Western Gas team, in conjunction with primary contractors, AGR, Valaris, and Xodus Group.

The Sasanof Prospect covers an area of up to 155 square miles and is on-trend and updip of Western Gas’ liquids-rich, low CO2 Mentorc Field. ERCE estimates the Sasanof Prospect to contain a 2U Prospective Resource of 7.2 Tcf gas and 176 million bbls of condensate (P50), with a high case 3U Prospective Resource estimate of 17.8 Tcf gas and 449 million bbls of condensate (P10).

“It is a great reflection of our highly capable, focused team and supporting project partners that we have been able to secure all approvals on time and enable the drilling of this high impact well,” Will Barker, Executive Director of Western Gas, said.

“All efforts are now focused on finalizing remaining contracts, preparing for operations, and delivering a safe and successful exploration effort for the Western Gas team and our well campaign partners Global Oil and Gas Limited and Prominence Energy,” he added.

Also, the Sasanof-1 well is seen by WoodMackenzie as a well to keep an eye on in 2022. Namely, aside from Sasanof, the list included TotalEnergies’ Tepat North-1 – for which the company hired a rig earlier this week, Harbour Energy’s Timpan-1 and Repsol’s Rencong-1 off Northern Sumatra, Eni’s drilling in Vietnam’s Song Hong basin, and Santos drilling for oil in the nearby Canning basin very near Sasanof-1.

