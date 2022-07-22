Well-Safe Solutions Pens 14-Well UKCS Decom Deal
Well decommissioning specialists Well-Safe Solutions have signed an agreement to plug and abandon 14 wells on the UK continental shelf.
The deal is the first scope agreed for the Well-Safe Defender semi-submersible rig, which Well-Safe Solutions purchased in June 2022.
The project, for an undisclosed value, will see the Well-Safe Defender mobilizing in March 2023 for approximately 250 days of work.
“This is a very exciting time for our teams, with a little over a month between Well-Safe taking ownership of the Well-Safe Defender and the signing of this contract with our latest client,” Neil Ferguson, Operations Director at Well-Safe Solutions, said.
The Well-Safe Defender is currently undergoing a host of efficiency enhancements as part of its integration into the business as well as the completion of its recertification ahead of mobilization in March 2023.
“We are delighted to assist our client, a leading European operator, with meeting their decommissioning obligations on these historic fields.
“Like the Well-Safe Guardian and Well-Safe Protector, the Well-Safe Defender is a dedicated decommissioning asset converted from a drilling rig. Clients benefit from a greatly reduced carbon footprint and quicker mobilization times as a result, as no virgin steel is required for a new-build rig.
“In addition to the clear economic benefits of this approach, we expect this work to generate approximately 60 new positions offshore, with several supporting roles also required onshore. This will take the total estimated headcount in Well-Safe to 330 people in early 2023,” Gavin Robinson, Commercial Manager at Well-Safe Solutions, added.
This contract announcement is the latest in a summer of growth for Well-Safe Solutions, which previously announced a well decommissioning contract with Ithaca Energy as well as a capital funding boost of £50m+ by new and existing investors.
