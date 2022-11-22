Well-Safe Solutions Names Ruth Thomas As Subsurface Team Lead
Well-Safe Solutions, the well decommissioning services company, has responded to increased client demand for well plug and abandonment (P&A) design services by broadening its offering and appointing Ruth Thomas as Subsurface Team Lead.
Thomas has over two decades of experience in providing subsurface support to assets in the UK sector of the North Sea for energy majors including Repsol Sinopec Resources UK, Apache Corporation and CNR International.
She joins Well-Safe Solutions from Repsol Sinopec Resources UK, where she held numerous roles including Senior Geophysicist for 15 years.
“As the demand for Well-Safe Solutions’ assets and engineering expertise grows, I am delighted to have been given this opportunity to advance Well-Safe’s subsurface capability during its next phase of growth,” Thomas said.
“Together with Well-Safe’s operational experts both on and offshore, I am excited to demonstrate how having the right subsurface isolation strategy is an important part in delivering a safe, smart and efficient well plug and abandonment strategy for our clients,” she added.
Thomas will lead her team to ensure regulatory compliance and cost efficiencies are realized for a roster of clients during this crucial phase of the well plug and abandonment process.
“Attracting someone of Ruth’s calibre into the business is a clear statement of intent from Well-Safe Solutions as we progress into our next chapter of growth,” said James Richards, Well Abandonment Director at Well-Safe Solutions. “Ruth’s geophysics knowledge and expertise for decommissioning workscopes, including Subsurface Basis of Design (SSBoD) for well decommissioning projects, will better equip the business to add further value for our clients.”
The expansion of the subsurface capability at Well-Safe Solutions follows on from a high number of enquiries from energy sector operators looking to Well-Safe Solutions for market-leading expertise on subsurface isolation strategy, including assessment of shale barriers and an as low as reasonably practicable (ALARP) approach to well decommissioning design.
Thomas holds an MSc with Distinction in Decommissioning and an MSc in Geology, both from the University of Aberdeen, and a first-class BEng in Industrial Geology from the Camborne School of Mines.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
