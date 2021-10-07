Well-Safe Hired For 14-Well Decommissioning Gig
CNR International has hired Aberdeen-based Well-Safe Solutions to decommission a large number of wells on two oilfields in the UK central North Sea.
Well-Safe said that the contract award was for the decommissioning of up to 14 wells on the Banff and Kyle fields. The fields, which have nine development wells and five exploration and appraisal wells, are due to be decommissioned with activity scheduled to begin in the early second quarter of 2022.
“The schedule control provided as part of the Repsol Sinopec contract enables Well-Safe to complete the Banff & Kyle wells during 2022, before returning to Repsol Sinopec with the dive system and Subsea Modular Decommissioning Riser Technology (SMART) system installed, allowing the remaining wells to be completed as part of a continuous campaign ensuring the rig team and associated supply chain partners, optimize our efficiencies, retain learnings and deliver our vision for multi-operator, multi-well campaigns,” Well-Safe Solutions CEO Phil Milton said.
The wells will be decommissioned by the Well-Safe Guardian rig, an Earl & Wright 700 series mid-water semi-submersible unit, optimized specifically for well decommissioning operations in the UK. Well-Safe Solutions did not share any financial details about the contract.
In mid-September, the rig secured a contract from Repsol Sinopec for the decommissioning of 14 subsea wells on the Hannay and Buchan fields, also off the UK. The fields produced via the Buchan Alpha FPU but were isolated in 2017 when the FPU was removed from its location.
As for CNR International’s Banff and Kyle fields, it submitted decommissioning programs for an FPSO and FSO float-off with the UK authorities in March last year. The plans were for the removal of the Petrojarl Banff FPSO and the accompanying FSO as well as associated risers and mooring systems. The plan was approved only months later.
The FPSO and FSO removal is part of a wider Banff and Kyle field decommissioning which will be carried out in three phases over five years.
The Banff field is located around 125 miles east of Aberdeen in approximately 310 feet of water. The Kyle field stands at an almost identical distance from Aberdeen and in very similar water depth.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
