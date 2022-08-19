Well-Safe Guardian Upgraded With New Intervention System
Well decommissioning expert Well-Safe Solutions has partnered with Trendsetter Engineering, Inc. to fit the Well-Safe Guardian semi-submersible rig with the Trident Intervention System.
Featuring a compact yet powerful design, the Trident is an effective single-system solution that can be configured for hydraulic intervention, riserless light well intervention, and open water intervention riser operations.
The partnership provides Well-Safe Solutions with exclusive access to the system in the UK for well plug and abandonment (P&A).
“Well-Safe Solutions prides itself on its bespoke P&A offering, offering our clients the flexibility and technical superiority required to carry out well decommissioning operations safely and efficiently. Trendsetter’s clear expertise in this field, as well as the versatility of the Trident system, makes it an ideal fit for the Well-Safe Guardian – the first asset we have converted to exclusively carry out well decommissioning operations,” Robin Kimber, Well-Safe Guardian Rig Manager, said.
The main application for the Trident system will be in open water intervention riser mode, providing secure mechanical access for wireline or coiled tubing operations.
“The Trident subsea intervention system uses advanced technologies for well P&A operations, aligning with our client promise to provide safe, smart, and efficient operations. The extensive technical knowledge and experience of the Trendsetter team, coupled with Trident’s technical prowess, will strengthen the Well-Safe Guardian’s claim to be the ‘one mobile offshore drilling unit’ solution,” Steven Chalmers, Wells Subsea Team Lead at Well-Safe Solutions, added.
The investment into the Trident system comes after a busy summer for Aberdeen-based Well-Safe Solutions, which marked its fifth anniversary in business in August 2022, and signed a deal to P&A 14 wells on the UK continental shelf from March 2023.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
