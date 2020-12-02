Well Intervention Firm Expands into Saudi Market
Wellpro Group reported Tuesday that it is expanding into the Saudi Arabian oil and gas market.
The well intervention firm revealed in a written statement emailed to Rigzone that it has signed a long-term agreement with i-Energy – a Saudi energy services company – as part of a full country start-up business plan and large-scale commitment. Wellpro explained the plan will complete operational asset and field support and will initially create up to 10 jobs in the Kingdom.
“The Saudi Arabian oil and gas market remains one of the biggest in the world and it has been a long-term ambition for Wellpro Group to enter it,” commented Mark Fraser, Wellpro’s region manager for the Middle East. “Our agreement with i-Energy provides the ideal platform for us to showcase the benefits we can bring to the Saudi Arabian thru tubing, inflatable and intervention market.”
Wellpro noted that it has operated in the Middle East for nearly two years, with a regional workshop in Dubai, and is increasing its presence in the Asian market. It added that it struck a collaborative agreement earlier this year with Inflatable Packers International, enhancing its products and services portfolio initially in the Middle East with full exclusivity in Saudi Arabia.
“Having already established a strong foothold in the Middle East, expansion into Saudi Arabia was a logical next step for us,” remarked Wellpro CEO Jim Thomson.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
