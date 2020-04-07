Well Completions Firm NCS Trims Workforce
NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. now expects its operating activity and financial results for 1Q and full-year 2020 to be hit by reduced demand for products and services and possible disruptions to field operations. As a result, the company is withdrawing its first quarter and full-year guidance.
Additionally, in response to market conditions, the company has implemented:
- A staff reduction of over 80 employees, or about 20% of its U.S. and Canadian workforce
- Furloughs for certain operations employees and engineers
- Salary reductions for substantially all remaining U.S. and Canadian employees not participating in furloughs, including reductions in base salaries for executive officers averaging 20%.
NCS expects these steps to yield an annualized cost savings of over $12 million. The company has also reduced its planned bonus accrual for 2020 and is implementing other cost mitigation strategies to further reduce selling, general and administrative expenses and capital expenditures.
“We believe that the actions announced today will support NCS in navigating these difficult times, supported by our capital-light business model,” NCS’s Chief Executive Officer, Robert Nipper, said in a written statement. “We remain committed to delivering tangible value to our customers through our differentiated technology and service delivery and strive to continue to improve our market share globally.”
NCS provides products and services to exploration and production companies for use in horizontal wells in unconventional oil and gas formations throughout North America and in selected international markets, including Argentina, China, Russia, the Middle East and the North Sea.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
