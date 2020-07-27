Weir Bags $Multimillion Iraq Deal

Weir Oil & Gas Dubai has announced that it has signed a “multi-year multimillion dollar” contract in Iraq with a “major” gas company.

The contract secures the provision of Weir Oil & Gas fabrication, workshop-machining services and field services to support the company’s operations in Iraq, according to Weir Oil & Gas, which said the “strategic agreement” will enable Weir Oil & Gas to be a “key player” for the international gas company.

Positive past and existing contract performance with the company, Weir Oil & Gas’ capabilities in Iraq, local content, in-house engineering, API and OEM certifications and having a “comprehensive” international facility near the gas company’s sites were all “deciding factors” in the deal, according to Weir Oil & Gas.

“We are pleased to support our clients through providing services, repairs and important upgrades while assisting them with engineer-driven change management protocols and production facility turnarounds,” Ronan Le Gloahec, eastern hemisphere president for Weir Oil & Gas, said in a company statement that was sent to Rigzone.

“With this contract we will support this client’s gas operations for several years to come thanks to our state-of-the-art facility and in-country engineering know-how,” the Weir Oil & Gas representative added in the statement.

Earlier this month, Weir Solutions FZE signed a new agency agreement in Brunei Darussalam. Back in May, Weir Oil & Gas Dubai announced that it had signed a multi-year contract in Iraq with a “major” international oil company.

Weir Oil & Gas provides superior products and service solutions to upstream markets, according to the company’s website. The Weir Group employs 15,000 people in over 50 countries to serve the mining, infrastructure and oil and gas markets, the group’s website shows. The business, which was founded in 1871, is based in Glasgow, Scotland.

