Weatherford Wins $15MM Argentina Contract

A major independent operator in Argentina has awarded Weatherford International plc a two-year contract valued at $15 million, Weatherford reported Thursday.

“This award is the result of years of experience and collaboration with the operator in Argentina,” Franklin Cueto, Weatherford’s vice president for Artificial Lift Systems, remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

Under the contract, Weatherford will supply 146 surface pumping units that will be deployed in mature fields in Argentina’s Golfo San Jorge Basin, the company noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The firm added that its “Maximizer II” surface pumping unit and “Rotaflex 2.0” long-stroke pumping unit models will help the operator to improve its production efficiency and performance.

“Tough market conditions demand a stronger focus on efficient, optimized production, and that is what we commit to deliver,” continued Cueto. “This contract is a statement that Weatherford continues to deliver the industry’s highest level of continuous, dependable and cost-effective performance for life-of-well durability.”

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.