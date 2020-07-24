Weatherford Wins $15MM Argentina Contract
A major independent operator in Argentina has awarded Weatherford International plc a two-year contract valued at $15 million, Weatherford reported Thursday.
“This award is the result of years of experience and collaboration with the operator in Argentina,” Franklin Cueto, Weatherford’s vice president for Artificial Lift Systems, remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.
Under the contract, Weatherford will supply 146 surface pumping units that will be deployed in mature fields in Argentina’s Golfo San Jorge Basin, the company noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The firm added that its “Maximizer II” surface pumping unit and “Rotaflex 2.0” long-stroke pumping unit models will help the operator to improve its production efficiency and performance.
“Tough market conditions demand a stronger focus on efficient, optimized production, and that is what we commit to deliver,” continued Cueto. “This contract is a statement that Weatherford continues to deliver the industry’s highest level of continuous, dependable and cost-effective performance for life-of-well durability.”
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Frac is Back
- Gulf Coast LNG Projects in Spotlight
- Schlumberger Job Cuts to Top 21,000
- New Committee Aims to Retain Permian Work Force
- Chevron Buys Noble
- Equinor In Surprise Profit
- Oil Holds Losses on Demand Concerns
- Weatherford Wins $15MM Argentina Contract
- Oil Trading Profits Surge for Some Majors
- OGCI Commits $1MM for New Gas Flaring Platform
- Study Envisions Up to 120,000 Well Reclamation Jobs
- Chevron's Noble Deal Could Be New M&A Blueprint
- What to Expect for US Crude Oil Production
- BJ Services Files Chapter 11
- Baker Hughes Eyes Next Lockdown Risk
- Oil Market Eyes Lockdown Fervor in States
- Halliburton Looks Beyond North America
- Banks Backing Away from US Shale
- Rising Debt Pressures Supermajor Dividends
- Vitol Launches New US Upstream Venture
- Is Chesapeake Energy Going Out of Business?
- Fracking Services Company Files for Chapter 11
- Trump Says He Created and Saved US Oil Industry
- Recent Oil Market Rarity Resurfaces
- One-Time Heart of Shale May Never Boom Again
- Appalachia on Cusp of Energy Renaissance
- Study Envisions Up to 120,000 Well Reclamation Jobs
- Exxon Reportedly Preps for US Job Cuts
- Oil Group Responds to New Texas Covid Rules
- Deepwater GOM Project Gets Green Light