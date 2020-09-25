Weatherford Unveils MPD Milestone

The service company contends the collaboration is the first of its kind.

Calling it the first alliance of its kind, Weatherford International plc (OTC Pink: WFTLF) reported Wednesday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Safe Influx to integrate managed pressure drilling (MPD) with Automated Well Control technology.

“This unprecedented collaboration will leverage digitalization and automation to enable operators to achieve more from their projects in the safest way possible, while having the confidence their wells will be drilled and constructed with the highest level of integrity available in the market today,” Kevin Fisher, Weatherford’s vice president of MPD, remarked in a written statement the service company emailed to Rigzone.

The MoU sets a framework for the two companies to cooperate globally to transform well integrity during the construction phase, Weatherford stated. It explained the MoU will bring to market a combination of Safe Influx’s Automated Well Control technology with Weatherford’s MPD products and services.

“Safe Influx Automated Well Control technology has a revolutionary role in the managed pressure and conventional drilling markets by dramatically reducing our industry’s exposure to human factors,” commented Bryan Atchison, Safe Influx co-founder and managing director.

According to Weatherford, the integrated offering will automate the mitigation of drilling hazards while drilling in the most efficient manner possible. It noted the endeavor creates market-expansion opportunities that will enable both firms to stretch their capabilities and resources.

“Working as one team, and leveraging Weatherford’s global MPD leadership, Safe Influx will unlock the full potential of managed pressure drilling,” stated Phil Hassard, co-founder and technical director of Safe Influx.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.