Weatherford Tech Yields 42% Uptime Gain in Indonesia Field

by Matthew V. Veazey
|
Rigzone Staff
|
Monday, November 09, 2020

The smart rod-lift system enabled an operator in Indonesia to optimize production by automatically adjusting lift parameters, Weatherford stated. PHOTO SOURCE: Weatherford

Forty reciprocating rod-lift wells in Sumatra, Indonesia are showing a 42-percent boost in uptime and a 37-percent increase in production thanks to Weatherford International plc (OTC Pink: WFTTLF) production optimization software, automation and engineering expertise, the service company reported last week.

The “smart-rod lift solution” redefined the production strategy for the field, which boasts a total of 200 wells, Weatherford noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The firm added the operator is installing the smart rod-lift system on the field’s remaining 160 wells.

“Weatherford helped our client to redefine production strategy for this 200-well field,” remarked Manoj Nimbalkar, Weatherford’s global vice president for production automation and software. “Production optimization software helped the operator monitor and remotely respond to dynamic well conditions, resulting in a 42-percent increase in uptime by preventing rod failures. Add to that the installation of variable speed drives at each of the 200 wellsites in tandem with a rod-string controller to alleviate existing rod-string problems.”

According to Weatherford, the operator’s objectives included:

  • optimizing production in horizontal wells throughout a mature, 200-well, reciprocating-rod-lift asset
  • reducing downtime caused by premature equipment wear given the fact the pump failure rate was averaging 15 days of downtime.

Weatherford stated that its production-optimization team recommended the following after assessing the asset’s production and failure history:

  • upgrading automation systems from fixed-speed to variable-speed to combat ongoing fluid-pound issues
  • regulating pump speed throughout each stroke with a “WellPilot” variable-speed drive and rod-pump controller unit
  • deploying the service company’s production optimization software platform to enable the operator to monitor well performance in real-time.

“The smart rod-lift solution, featuring WellPilot variable speed drives and rod-string controllers, empowered this operator to optimize production by automatically adjusting lift parameters,” continued Nimbalkar. “The Weatherford production optimization software platform enabled remote monitoring and management, which enabled a faster response in dynamic well conditions.”

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.


