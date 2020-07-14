Weatherford Signs 20-well Iraq Contract

Weatherford International reported late Monday that it has signed an 18-month contract with Iraqi Drilling Co. (IDC).

Weatherford International plc reported late Monday that it has signed an 18-month contract with Iraqi Drilling Co. (IDC).

The contract calls on Weatherford to provide services and project management for drilling and completing 20 wells in the Al-Nasiriyah field in Dhi Qar province, southern Iraq, the service company noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

“Signing this contract between IDC and Weatherford is a great accomplishment for both parties,” remarked IDC General Director Basim M. Khudair. “It sets the right ground for our mutual and constructive joint cooperation in the future.”

IDC will provide rigs, civil works and drilling services while Weatherford will provide project management and all other associated services, Weatherford stated. The contract recipient added that four IDC-provided rigs will perform the operation. It also pointed out IDC is a leading Iraqi service company that focuses on rig services and is engaged in the country’s oil and gas nationalization program.

“This joint operation with IDC is an honor for Weatherford,” commented Frederico Justus, Weatherford’s president for international operations. “Together, IDC and Weatherford will work as one team, providing project management solutions that deliver efficient and effective execution of the contract.”

