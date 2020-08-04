Weatherford Remotely Installs Sakhalin Liner Hanger

Crew restrictions during the COVID-19 lockdown failed to stop the installation. PHOTO SOURCE: Weatherford International plc

Crew restrictions during the COVID-19 lockdown did not stop Weatherford International plc from installing a liner hanger on an offshore platform in Sakhalin Island, Russia, the service company reported last week.

"The Weatherford liner team developed remote training and monitoring procedures to enable successful installation and testing of a 16-inch liner using a restricted crew that reported zero equipment malfunctions," Fayaz Kamalov, Weatherford's vice president for Russia, remarked in a company written statement emailed to Rigzone.

According to Weatherford, the operator's objectives included:

Installing and cementing a 16-inch liner and hanger at an offshore platform locked down as a precaution against COVID-19 exposure

Providing remote guidance and technical support to ensure a trouble-free liner installation.

Despite the restricted number of personnel aboard the platform, Weatherford pointed out that its remote training and monitoring procedures led to a successful installation of the liner hanger system, cementing products and tubular running services. The firm stated that its personnel provided remote guidance during equipment rig-up, liner running, hanger installations, cementing, packer setting, pressure testing and rig-down. It added that the liner team:

Prepared schematics and training videos on equipment preparation and installation for the operator to share with platform workers

Set up an office at the Weatherford Sakhalin base to provide remote, 24-hour installation support

Monitored and assisted the equipment and loadout before transport to the platform

Held online conferences before each major step, from rig-up installation, cementing and rig-down

Reviewed photos and remotely monitored equipment-preparation videos sent by the operator to confirm procedures were conducted properly

Guided the platform crew through each process to successfully set, cement and pressure-test the liner.

"Weatherford met all service quality and HSE standards in absolute accordance with the operator's expectations," concluded Kamalov.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.