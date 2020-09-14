Weatherford Gets New President and CEO

The board of directors of Weatherford International plc (OTC Pink: WFTLF) has announced that it will appoint Girish K. Saligram as the company's new president and CEO.

The board of directors of Weatherford International plc (OTC Pink: WFTLF) has announced that it will appoint Girish K. Saligram as the company’s new president and chief executive officer (CEO), effective October 12.

Saligram, who will also serve as a member of the company’s board of directors, previously worked as the chief operating officer of Exterran Corporation. He has also served as Exterran’s president of global services after joining the company in 2016 and spent 20 years with GE in positions of increasing responsibility.

Upon Saligram’s appointment, Karl Blanchard, Weatherford’s interim CEO, will resume his role as the company’s executive vice president and chief operating officer.

“We are delighted to welcome Girish as our new CEO and member of our board,” Charles M. Sledge, the chairman of Weatherford’s board of directors, said in a company statement.

“Girish is a seasoned leader with extensive international experience across multiple industries as well as a deep understanding of the oil and gas sector and is well-positioned to lead Weatherford into the future,” he added.

“We are confident that Girish possesses the leadership qualities, business expertise and fresh perspective that will continue to strengthen the organization and deliver long-term value for all of our shareholders,” Sledge went on to say.

Weatherford’s incoming CEO, Saligram, said, “I am honored for the opportunity to lead Weatherford and am eager to work alongside the board, management team and global workforce”.

“Weatherford is a recognized industry leader for its comprehensive technology portfolio, broad global footprint, extraordinary culture and strong customer relationships,” he added.

“I believe these elements serve as a solid foundation for the company to build upon. I look forward to leading Weatherford as we deliver against our strategic objectives and create our next phase of growth and market leadership,” Saligram continued.

Last month, Weatherford announced that H. Keith Jennings would join the company as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective September 1. Jennings joined Weatherford with more than 25 years of international financial leadership experience with multinational enterprises, both public and private.

In July, the company appointed Scott C. Weatherholt as executive vice president, general counsel and chief compliance officer. Weatherholt joined Weatherford with more than 16 years of general counsel, executive and corporate attorney experience.

Weatherford describes itself as the leading wellbore and production solutions company. The business operates in more than 80 countries and employs around 20,000 team members, according to its website.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com