Weatherford Enters into Collaboration with Amazon Web Services

As part of the collaboration, Weatherford will have AWS as its preferred cloud provider and will migrate its software and hardware suite to AWS.

Weatherford International plc said it has signed an agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) that aims to transform Weatherford’s digital capabilities and “help drive innovation in the energy sector”.

As part of the collaboration, Weatherford will have AWS as its preferred cloud provider and will migrate its software and hardware suite to AWS.

The migration includes Weatherford's modern edge platform, which integrates advanced software-enabled hardware with its control system CygNet, the company said in a news release.

AWS will support the development of next-generation technologies, further enhancing Weatherford’s unified data model, a solution that allows customers to integrate, harmonize, and analyze multi-asset data within a scalable, API-compatible model, according to the release.

The collaboration will also enhance the WFRD Software Launchpad, a platform that provides customers with access to Weatherford-built and Weatherford-partnered applications. The Launchpad ensures that customers retain control over their data while seamlessly managing multiple software solutions without being locked into a single application, the company said.

Weatherford President and CEO Girish Saligram said, "We are excited to work with AWS to deliver a comprehensive suite of innovative solutions that enable our customers to drive efficiency and innovation. This collaboration allows us to leverage AWS’s world-class cloud infrastructure to help our customers modernize their operations, reduce complexity, and achieve greater autonomy in their decision-making”.

“AWS capabilities are accelerating Weatherford’s digital transformation and helping the company drive innovation in their digital solutions to meet customers’ needs,” Howard Gefen, GM for Energy and Utilities at AWS, said. “This collaboration will enhance Weatherford’s ability to deliver its operational and petrotechnical solutions by leveraging scalable, hardware and software solutions that empower energy companies to optimize their operations and achieve sustainable growth in an increasingly complex landscape”.

New CFO Named

Weatherford said in an earlier statement that Anuj Dhruv has been appointed as the company’s chief financial officer.

Dhruv, who succeeds Arun Mitra, brings more than two decades of diverse experience in global finance, strategy, and transformation roles across the technology, energy, and chemicals industries, according to the statement.

He most recently served as vice president of finance and strategy for the Global Olefins and Polyolefins segment at LyondellBasell, where he was responsible for driving performance, investment strategies, and transformation initiatives across a $29 billion revenue segment. Dhruv’s extensive background includes strategic leadership at Schlumberger and Microsoft, the statement said.

Saligram said, “I am pleased to welcome Anuj to Weatherford. With fresh perspective and proven expertise, Anuj will enhance our leadership team and help position Weatherford to lead confidently through the next phase of our journey. His experience across multiple industries and leadership roles in finance will help shape Weatherford’s focus on delivering high returns for our shareholders. I would like to thank Arun Mitra for his contributions during his time with Weatherford and wish him the best for the future”.

Weatherford describes itself as “delivering innovative energy services that integrate proven technologies with advanced digitalization to create sustainable offerings for maximized value and return on investment”. The company conducts business in approximately 75 countries and has approximately 18,000 team members representing more than 110 nationalities and 320 operating locations.

To contact the author, email rocky.teodoro@rigzone.com