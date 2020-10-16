Weatherford Claims Record GOM Sidetrack

Weatherford International plc (OTC Pink: WFTLF) this week reported a pioneering application of its technology in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM).

“The operator contacted Weatherford to perform a Gulf of Mexico ultra-deepwater exit in a 12 ¼-inch heavy wall casing,” recalled Chip Miller, vice president of Weatherford’s North America Geozone unit, in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

According to Weatherford, the service company’s “Shallow Angle QuickCut” system successfully achieved the industry’s first 12 ¼-inch casing sidetrack. The firm noted that it milled a 22-foot window and 15-foot rat hole in a single trip for an ultra-deepwater GOM well.

“This successful 12 ¼-inch sidetrack casing became an industry first, made even more complicated by the need to achieve a dogleg low enough for production packers to safely pass through the resulting window,” stated Miller.

Miller also pointed out the application will provide guidance for future sidetracks.

“This industry-first serves as a best practice for successfully exiting heavy wall casing, opening up a contingency scenario that was previously not feasible while at the same time allowing operators to tap into bypassed reservoir sections safely and efficiently,” he concluded.

