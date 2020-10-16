Weatherford Claims Record GOM Sidetrack
Weatherford International plc (OTC Pink: WFTLF) this week reported a pioneering application of its technology in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM).
“The operator contacted Weatherford to perform a Gulf of Mexico ultra-deepwater exit in a 12 ¼-inch heavy wall casing,” recalled Chip Miller, vice president of Weatherford’s North America Geozone unit, in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.
According to Weatherford, the service company’s “Shallow Angle QuickCut” system successfully achieved the industry’s first 12 ¼-inch casing sidetrack. The firm noted that it milled a 22-foot window and 15-foot rat hole in a single trip for an ultra-deepwater GOM well.
“This successful 12 ¼-inch sidetrack casing became an industry first, made even more complicated by the need to achieve a dogleg low enough for production packers to safely pass through the resulting window,” stated Miller.
Miller also pointed out the application will provide guidance for future sidetracks.
“This industry-first serves as a best practice for successfully exiting heavy wall casing, opening up a contingency scenario that was previously not feasible while at the same time allowing operators to tap into bypassed reservoir sections safely and efficiently,” he concluded.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
