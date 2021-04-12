Weatherford and Safe Influx in Industry First

Aberdeen-based Safe Influx has announced that a rig trial of the industry's first ever integration of Managed Pressure Drilling and Automated Well Control technology has been completed.

Aberdeen-based Safe Influx has announced that a rig trial of the industry’s first ever integration of Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) and Automated Well Control technology has been completed.

Safe Influx noted that a series of pre-agreed tests were successfully performed on Weatherford’s test rig in Houston to demonstrate and verify the integration and functionality of both systems, following months of preparation by Weatherford, Safe Influx, and Finesse Control Systems - which builds the Safe Influx equipment and develops the logic programming.

The rig trial is part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Weatherford and Safe Influx in September last year. As part of the MoU, the companies will cooperate globally to focus on revolutionizing well integrity during the construction phase by bringing to market the integration of MPD solutions and Automated Well Control technology, Safe Influx noted.

“We are delighted to have successfully completed the rig trial of the integration of MPD and Automated Well Control systems,” Bryan Atchison, the managing director of Safe Influx, said in a company statement.

“The combination of the Safe Influx patented technology with Weatherford’s comprehensive portfolio of MPD products provides a game changer for the industry,” he added.

“We are confident that this is a reliable tool which has the ability to mitigate risks and enhance efficiency and safety in well operations, to prevent the loss of life, minimize environmental impact, deliver substantial cost savings, and protect company reputation,” Atchison continued.

Fraser Dunphy, the managing director at Finesse Control Systems, said, “it’s been great to work with Safe Influx and Weatherford on this ambitious and innovative combination of technologies”.

“We have been involved with this project since its initial phase and we are thrilled to see this integration working on the rig trial. The successful results reveal the value of combining technologies, knowledge and experience to create a cutting-edge solution to the oil and gas industry,” he added.

Safe Influx, which was incorporated in October 2018, was co-founded by Atchison, who has been working in the oil and gas sector since 1981, and Phil Hassard, who previously held senior management positions at BP and KCA Deutag. Weatherford describes itself as a leading wellbore and production solutions company. The business operates in more than 80 countries and employs around 19,000 people.

