Weak Demand and Swelling Inventories Demand Attention

Based on internal Rigzone pageview statistics tied to downstream-related content, news articles related to managing abundant crude oil supplies were among the most popular on the site from the past week. Keep reading to learn more.

OPEC+ Confirms Production Cut Details

One of the top Rigzone stories during the past week in terms of pageviews was this April 10 piece reporting that members of the OPEC+ oil producers’ alliance had struck a preliminary deal on cutting output. Initial terms of the agreement included an overall reduction of 10 million barrels per day (bpd) from May 1 to June 30, followed by an 8 million-bpd cut from July 1 to December 31 and then a 6 million-bpd cut through April 30, 2022. Friday’s report also stated the cuts were conditional on the consent of Mexico.

OPEC+ Finally Signs Off Landmark Deal

As this article from Monday reveals, OPEC+ members the previous day reached a milestone two-year agreement to lower their crude output to counter weak demand and increasingly tight physical crude storage availability. The final deal calls on OPEC+ members to adjust overall oil production at staggered levels from May 1, 2020, until April 30, 2022. IHS Markit Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin remarked that the deal helps the global oil industry and others avert a crude storage crisis.

Trump to Lease Oil Storage to Nine Companies

Seeking to help find a place to store swelling domestic crude oil supplies, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is in talks to lease storage capacity in the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to nine unnamed firms, this Bloomberg article reports. According to the news agency, most of the approximately 23 million barrels of crude to be stored will be delivered in May and June in the four SPR facilities in Texas and Louisiana. As Rigzone has reported separately, DOE expects to make a total of 77 million barrels of SPR storage capacity available.

How the Pandemic Extinguished Global Oil Demand

Thanks to widespread lockdowns and a dearth of travel, oil producers, oil refiners and petrostates are all grappling with uncertain futures, states this Bloomberg report. Citing April crude demand destruction estimates ranging from 27 million to 35 million bpd, the news agency takes the reader on a trip around the world highlighting how the oil market collapse is playing out. In one particularly dismal stop on the journey, retail fuel sales are estimated to have fallen by a whopping 85 percent.

