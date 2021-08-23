Watch This for Indications of Where Oil May Be Heading
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)
In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, one of Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators highlights what to watch for indications of where oil prices may be heading. Read on to find out what was flagged up and see which other developments and trends Rigzone’s market observers will be on the lookout for this week.
Jon Donnel, Managing Director, B. Riley Advisory Services: Demand headlines and data points drove oil prices last week, but supply trends remain positive and should serve to support prices in the near term. U.S. crude inventories dropped by a little over three million barrels during the week and are about six percent below the five-year average for this time of year (about three percent below the 2016-2019 averages, excluding the 2020 Covid highs). U.S. publicly traded operators have shown little willingness to raise production, even before the recent drop in crude prices, and OPEC+ has not responded to administration requests for them to support U.S. gasoline consumers by increasing supply more quickly than their agreed upon levels. Watch these factors along with events in the Middle East for indications of where crude prices may be heading.
Tom McNulty, Houston-based Principal and Energy Practice Leader with Valuescope, Inc: We’ve had OTC and NAPE here in Houston, perhaps not as full as past years but a lot more in person activity than last year. Look for mergers and acquisitions to pick up now and accelerate through the end of the year. Valuation bid offer spreads are narrowing, facilitating deal activity.
Barani Krishnan, Senior Commodities Analyst at Investing.com: Brent in $60-$65 territory.
