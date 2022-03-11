Watch: Pioneering Spirit Installs Final Johan Svedrup Platform

The P2 platform for the Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 development has been installed offshore using Allseas' massive Pioneering Spirit vessel.

The second processing platform (P2) for the Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 development has been installed offshore Norway using Allseas' massive Pioneering Spirit vessel.

This follows the installation of the jacket and the new module on the existing riser platform for the project in 2021.

Norwegian energy services company Aibel constructed the P2 platform under a contract awarded in April 2018. Since 2015, Aibel has secured Johan Sverdrup contracts worth more than $2.8 billion, including the delivery of the drilling platform and the two onshore power plants at Haugsneset that supply the field and the rest of the Utsira High with power from shore.

As for the P2 platform, it weighs 25,000 tons and is the largest delivery in Aibel’s history. The construction of the 25,000-ton P2 platform required 4,000 employees and around 20 million man-hours.

Allseas, the owner of the Pioneering Spirit vessel, said that the massive platform was lifted into position in one lift with the world’s largest and most versatile construction vessel on March 8.

Pioneering Spirit will later install a bridge connecting P2 to the adjacent riser platform. Integral to the second phase of development, P2 is the field’s fifth platform, and the fourth to be transported and installed using Allseas’ single-lift technology.

The company added that, after initial preparations, the actual installation job took three hours making it one of the fastest ever installations of a large, fully completed, topside.

Unlike crane vessels, which have a limited lift capacity, Pioneering Spirit enables entire topsides of up to 48,000 tons to be lifted in one, single lift. This allows for great savings in the construction and installation phases, in terms of man-hours, schedule, and costs.

Single-lift technology also significantly reduces risks related to health, environment, and safety, and reduces time in the field, thereby generating substantial emissions savings.

“Our single-lift technology offers unique possibilities for platform installations and removals and has substantial safety, schedule, and cost-related benefits,” says Project Manager Frans den Hartogh.

Lundin Energy, Equinor’s partner in the Johan Sverdrup project, said in a separate statement that the remaining work for the Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 development consists of hook-up and commissioning of the P2 platform, completion of the subsea facilities, flowlines installation, and drilling of the development wells. Lundin claimed that all activities were progressing according to schedule.

Lundin believes that the full field gross processing capacity would be increased to 755 Mbopd once Phase 2 comes on stream. The start-up of Phase 2 is still on schedule for the fourth quarter of 2022.

