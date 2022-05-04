Watch: Njord A Platform Moored Into Place After Years Of Renovation

Equinor has finished renovation work on the Njord A platform and completed the tow to its former location in the Norwegian Sea.

The Njord A platform has been in the yard under repairs for almost six years and is now ready to produce for another 20 years.

The Njord field first started production in 1997 and was initially expected to be in operation until 2013. To extend the lifetime of the field, Equinor decided to upgrade and modify the field’s facilities – both the Njord A floating steel platform and the Njord Bravo storage vessel.

As a result, the production was temporarily shut down in 2016, and preparations for the upgrade works started as part of the then named Njord Future project. The project was expected to tie new discoveries to the field’s facilities.

The steel platform was towed from the Norwegian Sea to shore and then moved into the dry dock in late 2016.

Since then, significant upgrades have been carried out on the hull and the platform deck to extend its life for another 20 years of production.

Part of the upgrade is the preparation work for the connection and bringing on stream of the nearby Bauge and Fenja fields. The renovation work was initially scheduled to be completed by the spring of 2020 but delays to the execution of the project were caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As previously reported by Rigzone, oilfield services provider Aker Solutions completed and delivered the drilling and production platform Njord A to Equinor in March 2022. Following the completion, the towing of the platform to its previous location started on March 22. It is worth noting that this renovation project was described by Equinor as the largest in Norway’s history.

Equinor shared a video via its social media channels last week and provided an update on the project. It said that the Njord A platform was yet again safely anchored on the Njord field and, once the offshore part of work has been completed, the field is expected to come on stream for the second time in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“We have so far produced half of the estimated total reserves, so a substantial volume is left in the ground. Such platform upgrading definitely pays off,” Equinor’s Project Director of the Njord Field Development Tanja Tora Blekastad said.

