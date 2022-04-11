WATCH: Johan Castberg FPSO Arrives In Norway
Norwegian energy major Equinor has shared a video of the Johan Castberg floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel arriving in Norway on Boskalis’ transport vessel.
The Johan Castberg FPSO arrived in Norway on Saturday morning, safely transported by Boskalis onboard the world’s largest transport vessel – the Boka Vanguard.
According to Equinor, the 12,500 nautical-mile-long journey from Sembcorp Marine in Singapore to Kvinnherad took 49 days. Soon the vessel will be towed to Aker Solutions at Stord, who will install topside modules and the turret before hook up and completion of the ship.
Upon final completion in Norway, the FPSO is scheduled for deployment at the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea, about 150 miles from Hammerfest, Norway. The FPSO hull is built to be self-contained for harsh-environment operation, with living quarters accommodating up to 140 personnel on board.
It is worth noting that Johan Castberg is Sembcorp Marine’s first EPC newbuild FPSO. Sembcorp Marine’s scope of work for the Johan Castberg FPSO comprised the construction of the hull and the living quarters.
The Johan Castberg FPSO has 1.1 million barrels of storage capacity, a production capacity of 190,000 barrels per day of oil, and 290 million cubic feet per day of gas.
The development project’s resource base consists of the three oil discoveries Skrugard, Havis, and Drivis located in PL 532. The proven volumes in Johan Castberg are estimated at between 400 and 650 million barrels of oil. The field is expected to come on stream in 2024 and will produce for 30 years.
The Norwegian giant mentioned that Johan Castberg was a highly profitable project with a break-even below $35 per barrel.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
