Watch: FPSO Catches Fire And Sinks Offshore Nigeria

A floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel has exploded, caught fire, and sunk at the Ukpokiti Terminal in Nigeria.

The FPSO Trinity Spirit is owned by Shebah Exploration and Production Company Limited (SEPCOL) which in 2004 acquired all of 40 percent of ConocoPhillips’ equity interest in OML 108.

Further, SEPCOL is owned by a combination of Nigerian and overseas corporate entities including Abbeycourt Trading Company, Abbeycourt Petroleum Company, and Allenne Limited.

The FPSO Trinity Spirit was built 46 years ago and can process up to 22,000 barrels of oil per day, inject up to 40,000 barrels of water per day and store 2 million barrels of oil. It serves as the primary production facility for Offshore Mining License (OML) 108 and is also a government-approved terminal for lifting operations for all OML 108 production.

Several local media outlets were able to get a statement from Ikemefuna Okafor, the CEO of SEPCOL which can be read below in full. Rigzone attempted to contact the company, but the editorial team received no response as of yet. The article will be edited if and when a response comes in.

"The Management of SEPCOL hereby announce the unfortunate incident of a fire that engulfed our offshore facility, the FPSO Trinity Spirit located at the Ukpokiti Terminal, following an explosion during the early hours of Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

“The cause of the explosion is currently being investigated and we are working with necessary parties to contain the situation.

“At this time there are no reported fatalities, but we can confirm that there were ten crewmen onboard the vessel before the incident and we are prioritizing investigations concerning their safety and security.

“We appreciate the assistance provided us by the Clean Nigeria Associates, the Chevron team operating in the nearby Escravos facility, and our community stakeholders as well as fishermen, who have been of tremendous assistance since the incident happened.

“We have duly notified all relevant authorities and we appeal to the members of the public to stay away from the area while our Crisis Management Team continues to monitor the situation and update all stakeholders with new information as the investigation evolves," Okafor stated.

Asides from developing oil and gas business interests in other parts of Africa, within Nigeria, SEPCOL has a 40 percent interest in oil block OML 108.

As for OML 108, it covers an area of 290 square miles in water depth of 88 feet in the western edge of the Niger Delta in shallow water offshore Nigeria, six miles southwest of Chevron’s Meren field.

The block is composed of the oil-producing Ukpokiti field, Kunza discovery, and deeper pool prospects in the southern portion of the block. The Ukpokiti field comprises five oil wells and one injector well.

Two exploration wells (Kunza-1 and Kunza-2) drilled in the Kunza discovery intersected commercial volumes of gas and condensate and will form the basis for coming appraisal, development, and exploration effort.

