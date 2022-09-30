Wartsila Signs First-Ever Fleet Decarbonization Deal In Latin America

Wartsila and CBO have signed an agreement for the decarbonization of CBO's fleet of offshore support vessels.

Technology group Wartsila and Brazil-based CBO have signed an agreement for the decarbonization of CBO's fleet of offshore support vessels, which is one of the largest in its segment in Brazil.

The advanced Wärtsilä platform utilizes a vast bank of vessel data and machine learning algorithms and is supported by the company’s extensive in-house experience in systems modeling.

A detailed analysis will be made of the potential benefits to CBO of both short- and long-term solutions, including digitization, energy efficiency, energy-saving devices, hybridization, and future alternative marine fuels, with a particular focus on the viability of ethanol fuel. The intention is to have a complete report finalized before the end of this year. It is worth noting that the agreement was signed in August 2022.

“CBO is strongly committed to establishing a leadership position in minimizing the environmental impacts caused by shipping. Decarbonizing our operations is, therefore, a priority, as is safety, which is why we are taking advantage of Wärtsilä's expertise and competence to define the fastest and most cost-effective solutions to achieve these goals,” explains Marcelo Martins, CBO's Technical and Commercial Director.

This is Wärtsilä's first decarbonization service agreement for the oil and gas segment in Latin America, and its second in the Americas.

“We are very proud to be able to extend our close partnership with CBO through this decarbonization agreement. We will work together to evaluate all possible solutions, considering their pros and cons, to find the most environmentally friendly and commercially viable alternatives for the fleet,” says Hanno Schoonman, Wärtsilä Sales Director for the Americas.

Another milestone for the Finnish company was the contracting of a hybrid battery solution for CBO, the first-ever for a Latin American shipping company. This system will be installed on the PSV CBO Wiser which is operating for Equinor in Brazil.

“Partnering with companies like CBO, which is committed to making our industry more sustainable, and which has a long history of innovation and pioneering, is a perfect match for our ambition to transform the maritime industry. We could not be more excited about the potential and the positive difference we can achieve together,” says Lucas Corrêa, Wärtsilä's Senior Market Innovation Manager for the Americas.

