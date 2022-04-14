Wartsila Secures Maintenance Deals for MMS LNG Pair

The Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has signed Optimized Maintenance Agreements (OMAs) with the Japanese shipping company, MMS Co. covering the latter’s two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier vessels. The pair of LNG carriers are technically managed and operated by MMS Co.

The agreements, signed in February 2022, are designed to deliver maximized engine uptime and long-term cost predictability, optimizing maintenance for the highest efficiency and lowest carbon footprint.

Central to the OMAs value is Wärtsilä’s latest digital predictive maintenance solution, Expert Insight. Using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced diagnostics, the service enables onboard equipment and systems to be monitored in real-time. Anomalies are flagged to specialists at Wärtsilä Expertise Centers, allowing them to support customers proactively with an appropriate resolution.

“When we introduced Expert Insight we said that it would take predictive maintenance to the next level, and this has proven to be the case. It is a hugely beneficial service that forms the basis for better asset management decisions and increased operational efficiency. This lowers both operational cost as well as emissions,” said Henrik Wilhelms, Director, Agreement Sales at Wärtsilä.

The two vessels operate with Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel engines. In addition to Expert Insight’s asset diagnostics and anomaly detection capabilities, under the terms of the agreements, Wärtsilä will also provide all spare parts, dynamic maintenance planning, remote operational support, field services, and workshop services.

Optimized Maintenance Agreements are an integral element within Wärtsilä’s lifecycle support approach. As the global LNG market has grown rapidly, customers in the segment have increasingly seen the value of remote support and long-term cooperation on maintenance. Wärtsilä has OMAs covering more than 260 LNG carriers.

