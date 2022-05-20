Wartsila Delivers LPG Fuel System To 15 BW-Owned Gas Carriers

Wartsila has completed the delivery of its LPG Fuel Supply System to 15 Very Large Gas Carriers owned and operated by BW LPG.

The technology group Wärtsilä has completed the delivery of its LPG Fuel Supply System to 15 Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) owned and operated by BW LPG.

BW LPG is a world leader in liquefied petroleum gas shipping and has the world’s largest fleet of VLGC vessels.

BW LPG ordered the first four of these 15 systems in 2018, immediately following Wärtsilä’s full-scale testing of a full-sized two-stroke marine engine operating with LPG fuel. This was the world’s first such testing protocol, and the performance attained was seen as exceeding expectations. Orders for a further 11 systems were placed in 2020.

The Wärtsilä LPG fuel supply system is a key enabler for the use of LPG as an environmentally sustainable marine fuel. It meets IMO emission limits without the need for exhaust scrubber systems.

Compared to heavy fuel oil, LPG reduces sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions by 97 percent, nitrous oxide (NOx) emissions by approximately 20 percent, greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 24 percent, and particulate matter emissions by 90 percent.

“The successful introduction of the LPG fuel supply system is a testament to Wärtsilä’s commitment to working towards the decarbonization of shipping We were very quick to adopt this system in support of our own decarbonization ambitions, and we have enjoyed collaborating with them in this important and groundbreaking project,” said Pontus Berg, EVP of Technical and Operations at BW LPG.

“It has been a pleasure cooperating with BW LPG in the introduction of the system to 15 of their vessels. We fully support their ambitions towards enhancing the sustainability of their operations and are proud to bring the widespread use of LPG fuel closer to reality, thanks to the Wärtsilä LPG fuel supply system,” added Walter Reggente, VP of Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

In the retrofitting of these 15 vessels, Wärtsilä has had system integrator responsibilities. This has involved not only the installation of the LPG fuel system but also the required ship design modifications. The Wärtsilä LPG Fuel Supply System is available as a stand-alone solution, or as an integrated element within the LPG cargo handling system.

The main focus of Wärtsilä Gas Solutions is the handling of gas in seaborne transport – storage, fuel, transfer, BOG management, gas to power, liquefaction, and biogas solutions.

