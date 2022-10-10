Wartsila Commissions Largest Dutch Energy Storage Project

Wartsila is completing the commissioning of its first energy storage project in the Netherlands, the country's largest system to date.

The company was joined by the Dutch Minister of Climate and Energy Rob Jetten and the CEO of GIGA Storage Ruud Nijs to celebrate the milestone during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct 6, 2022.

The facility, called the GIGA Buffalo battery, is a 24MW and 48MWh energy storage system consisting of Wärtsilä’s Gridsolv Quantum and GEMS Digital Energy Platform.

The GIGA Buffalo battery is co-located with wind and solar assets at the Wageningen University & Research test center in Lelystad. It provides Eneco, the leading energy provider in the Netherlands, with the energy capacity necessary to alleviate intermittency from renewables and regulate energy frequency while adding reliability to the grid. It also improves revenues by optimizing the value of renewable assets and providing capacity that can be dispatched during peak demand.

“We’re pleased to see this landmark project complete construction and come online. Battery storage is critical for the stabilization of the country’s electric grid and imperative for reaching our clean energy goals,” said Ruud Nijs, the CEO of GIGA Storage.

The Dutch government has set a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 49 percent by 2030 and a 95 percent reduction by 2050. Recent reports indicate that the Netherlands will need between 29 and 54 GW of energy storage capacity by 2050 to support the increase in renewable energy generation and ensure reliability as the country meets its decarbonization goals.

“We celebrate another successful energy storage deployment globally, and our first here in the Netherlands. Congratulations to the Netherlands on this victory in their transition toward a net-zero future,” said Jens Norrgård, Director, Europe, Wärtsilä Energy.

The system includes Wärtsilä’s GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated, modular, and compact energy storage system. Wärtsilä’s smart energy management system, GEMS Digital Energy Platform, uses machine learning and historic and real-time data analytics to optimize the complete system. It is optimized with Wärtsilä’s Service+ GAP solution, which provides system maintenance with performance guarantees.

