W. Australia Resource Sales Hit Record Highs For 4 Years Running
Oil and gas industry has backed the resources sales of Western Australia for the fourth year running, according to the state’s Mineral and Petroleum Review 2021-22. WA’s petroleum sales hit record highs helping also power the state’s miners to new highs as the resources sector employs more people than ever.
The Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association (APPEA) said the review showed the importance of the oil and gas industry to the state and national economies. The resources sector delivered a record $231 billion of mineral and petroleum sales, with petroleum sales returning to pre-pandemic levels after a 22 percent improvement in their share of total resources sales.
LNG production was valued at a record high of $38 billion, condensate production at a record $8.6 billion, domestic gas at $1.6 billion, crude oil production value at a seven-year high of $3.6 billion, and LPG at a 10-year-high of $708 million.
APPEA WA Director Claire Wilkinson said the results showed how critical gas was to the WA economy – both in terms of exports but also in providing reliable, secure and affordable domestic gas that drives the mining and minerals sector.
This includes powering much of WA’s $137 billion in iron ore sales and record $4.9 billion in nickel sales – underpinning the resources sector’s employment of over 157,700 workers.
“WA is Australia’s largest consumer of gas, driven by mining and minerals processing – from iron ore, to minerals such as lithium and nickel which are vital to a cleaner energy future,” Wilkinson said.
“The development of WA’s gas industry has underpinned these sectors through providing secure, affordable and reliable energy to the domestic market.
“In many instances, these gas reserves powering WA’s resources sector would not have been developed but for export opportunities, as WA’s domestic demand is alone often insufficient to warrant these multi-billion dollar investments.
“Through providing secure and reliable energy, the natural gas industry has also underpinned WA’s resources sector’s highest-ever employment figures,” she stressed.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Top 20 Carnarvon Bedout Sub-basin Prospects Add Up to 1.5 bboe
- Kent Bags FEED Deal for Cadent UK Hydrogen Village Project
- Samskip Chooses Value Maritime Tech To Cut Vessel Emissions
- Technip Energies Equipment Picked For Ineos Ethane Cracker
- Schlumberger And Aramco Partner On Emissions Tracking Platform
- 300+ Offshore Workers Back Strike Action
- White House Reacts to OPEC+ Move
- REPowerEU, Inflation Reduction Act To Give Hydrogen A Boost
- French Strikes Tighten European Diesel Supplies Further
- Lamprell Loads Out Second IMI Jack-up Rig
- Crowley Buys Land For Salem Wind Terminal
- USA Denies Report of Plans to Change Venezuela Sanctions Policy
- Kiewit Comments on Texas Platform Incident
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
- Norway Places Soldiers On O&G Facilities, Armed Forces Patrolling
- Where Will Henry Hub Gas Price Be at End-2022?
- Oil Prices Find Some Support
- No O&G Financing Would Be Road To Hell For America, Banks Say
- Satellites Capture First Images of Nord Stream Methane Leaks
- TotalEnergies Spots Drone Near North Sea Oil Field
- OPEC+ to Consider Cut of More Than 1MM Barrels
- Russian Spy Chief Claims West Was Behind Nord Stream Sabotage
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- Vessel Boarded by Sea Robbers
- GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US
- Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Signal Death Cross and More
- $80 Is the New $60 For Oil
- U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Russia Losing Gas War