Vroon PSV Scores One-Year Deal With TotalEnergies

International shipping company Vroon Offshore has won a charter deal for one of its platform supply vessels from French energy major TotalEnergies.

Vroon said that the charter deal was for the VOS Passion PSV and would last for a period of one year. The vessel will be supporting operations at Total’s North Sea assets, with this new contract following on from a recently completed three-year charter with the same client.

The company added that the short break between charters was well spent as VOS Passion underwent its first special survey in Aberdeen, UK.

“We are delighted to have our vessel back on long-term employment and continuing her excellent relationship with one of our most valued North Sea customers. We look forward to continuing our cooperation with TotalEnergies over the next year and beyond,” the company said.

The new contract with TotalEnergies is a testament to the high-quality work of the crew on board VOS Passion, who have provided safe and efficient services to TotalEnergies throughout the previous contract.

VOS Passion is a modern, 2016-built PX121-design DP2 PSV, with an overall length of 274 feet, a deadweight of 4,200 MT, and a deck space of 9,150 square feet.

Its Ulstein-patented X-BOW design ensures smoother vessel movements, optimal fuel efficiency, and maximum comfort onboard.

The vessel is one of a series of six PX-121-type PSVs, constructed for Vroon at the COSCO Guangdong Shipyard in China. Operating under the management of Vroon Offshore Services, its sister vessels are active in northwest Europe and the Mediterranean.

