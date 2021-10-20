Vroon PSV Scores One-Year Deal With TotalEnergies
International shipping company Vroon Offshore has won a charter deal for one of its platform supply vessels from French energy major TotalEnergies.
Vroon said that the charter deal was for the VOS Passion PSV and would last for a period of one year. The vessel will be supporting operations at Total’s North Sea assets, with this new contract following on from a recently completed three-year charter with the same client.
The company added that the short break between charters was well spent as VOS Passion underwent its first special survey in Aberdeen, UK.
“We are delighted to have our vessel back on long-term employment and continuing her excellent relationship with one of our most valued North Sea customers. We look forward to continuing our cooperation with TotalEnergies over the next year and beyond,” the company said.
The new contract with TotalEnergies is a testament to the high-quality work of the crew on board VOS Passion, who have provided safe and efficient services to TotalEnergies throughout the previous contract.
VOS Passion is a modern, 2016-built PX121-design DP2 PSV, with an overall length of 274 feet, a deadweight of 4,200 MT, and a deck space of 9,150 square feet.
Its Ulstein-patented X-BOW design ensures smoother vessel movements, optimal fuel efficiency, and maximum comfort onboard.
The vessel is one of a series of six PX-121-type PSVs, constructed for Vroon at the COSCO Guangdong Shipyard in China. Operating under the management of Vroon Offshore Services, its sister vessels are active in northwest Europe and the Mediterranean.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Rosneft Sells Stake in Vostok Oil
- UK Picks Two CCS Projects For Government Funding
- UK Reveals Strategy To Reach Net-Zero By 2050
- Guyana Looking To Build 135-Mile Subsea Gas Pipeline
- Putin Not Coming To COP26 Climate Summit
- BW Energy Starts Production From Tortue Phase 2 Off Gabon
- Vroon PSV Scores One-Year Deal With TotalEnergies
- Saudis Launch First Offshore Oil Platform Inspired Tourism Project
- USA EIA Bumps Up Oil Price Forecast
- Top Headlines: Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids and More
- Maersk Rig Drilling World Record Well Offshore Angola
- Oxy Sells Ghana Assets for $750MM
- Dems Begin Scrutiny of Abandoned Oil Equipment
- Halliburton Strikes Electric Frac Deal
- Shell Announces New Directors
- Energy Squeeze Triggers Unusual Cushing Decline
- BP To Buy All Crude Oil From Cliff Head Field
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids
- Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well
- Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- Saudis Launch First Offshore Oil Platform Inspired Tourism Project
- USA EIA Bumps Up Oil Price Forecast
- Shell Sheds Egypt Onshore Assets Days After Permian Exit