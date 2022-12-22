Volumes transiting Ukraine are at risk, with a potential upward impact on prices, according to a new gas and LNG market note from Rystad Energy Analyst Nikoline Bromander.

In the note, Bromander revealed that a section of the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod (UPU) gas pipeline in Chuvashia, Russia, was damaged by an explosion on December 20 during repair work and said it is currently blocked on both sides.

“The UPU pipeline is a part of Russia’s ‘Brotherhood’ pipeline network and is used to send gas to continental Europe,” Bromander said in the note, which was sent to Rigzone.

“Mikhail Faleyev, former deputy head of Russia’s ministry for emergencies, has been quoted in RIA as saying that the damaged section is expected to be restored within a few days,” Bromander added.

“If this doesn’t happen, gas could be re-directed from the UPU pipeline to one of four other pipelines that run alongside it with a total capacity of 100 billion cubic meters. However, it is hard to quantify precisely how much gas could be redirected in this way,” the analyst continued.

Bromander outlined that if Russian flows through Ukraine were to halt entirely, “this would put upward pressure on gas prices in Europe, as the volumes represent around four percent of Europe’s total annual gas demand”.

“Countries directly importing gas from the Ukrainian transit and connecting pipelines would also face consequences, including Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Austria, Germany, France, Switzerland, Slovenia, Croatia and Italy,” Bromander said, adding that all these countries have sufficient volumes of natural gas in storage.

Russian flows through Ukraine have held steady at around 43 million cubic meters per day (MMcmd), with Russian flows through the TurkStream pipeline also stable at 35 MMcmd, the Rystad analyst highlighted in the note.

In a separate market note sent to Rigzone on November 23, Senior Rystad Analyst Wei Xiong outlined that, after Russia halted all flow via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline in September, Europe has been receiving Russian gas through just two pipelines - the Ukraine transit route and via TurkStream. At the time of that note, flows from the Ukraine transit route were 42 MMcmd and flows via TurkStream were 26 MMcmd, according to Xiong.

