VoltaGrid, Halliburton Form Data Center Partnership

'VoltaGrid and Halliburton will combine their complementary strengths to develop, deploy and operate advanced, efficient and sustainable power generation systems utilizing turbines, reciprocating engines and VoltaGrid's proprietary QPac platform'.

Halliburton Energy Services Inc and VoltaGrid LLC have announced a collaboration to deliver power solutions to data centers.

"Under this agreement, VoltaGrid and Halliburton will combine their complementary strengths to develop, deploy and operate advanced, efficient and sustainable power generation systems utilizing turbines, reciprocating engines and VoltaGrid’s proprietary QPac platform", the United States companies said in a joint statement.

"The collaboration aims to meet the growing demand for reliable, lower-emission energy infrastructure in a rapidly expanding digital and industrial landscape.

"Through the venture, Halliburton will leverage its global operational footprint, local infrastructure and regional regulatory expertise, while VoltaGrid will contribute its proprietary engineering design, technology innovation and procurement capabilities.

"Together, the companies plan to offer turnkey distributed power generation solutions tailored to the needs of regional data centers based on a proven platform.

"The collaboration will enable VoltaGrid’s existing large-scale data center customer base access to a global footprint via Halliburton’s operational excellence that is well suited for execution certainty, reliability and performance".

The partnership initially targets the Middle East, with an eye for key emerging markets.

Earlier Houston, Texas-based gas power solutions provider VoltaGrid announced an agreement with Oracle Corp to deliver technology to enable the supply of natural gas electricity to the information technology major's data centers.

VoltaGrid will deploy 2.3 gigawatts (GW) of "cutting-edge, ultra-low-emissions infrastructure, supplied by Energy Transfer's pipeline network, to support the energy demands of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s (OCI) next-generation artificial intelligence data centers", it said in a press release October 15.

"The VoltaGrid power infrastructure will be delivered through the proprietary VoltaGrid platform - a modular, high-transient-response system developed by VoltaGrid with key suppliers, including INNIO Jenbacher and ABB".

"This power plant deployment is being supplied with firm natural gas from Energy Transfer's expansive pipeline and storage systems", VoltaGrid added.

OCI executive vice president Mahesh Thiagarajan said, "AI workloads are uniquely power-intensive and highly variable, often creating swings in demand. By collaborating with VoltaGrid, we're engineering innovations that dampen these swings, making AI's power usage more stable, predictable and grid-friendly".

"VoltaGrid's platform joins OCI's broad energy portfolio to bolster our leading-edge AI infrastructure with dependable power that can be effortlessly scaled", Thiagarajan added.

Earlier this year VoltaGrid and Vantage Data Centers signed an agreement to deploy over one GW of generation capacity across the latter's North American portfolio using VoltaGrid's gas microgrid technology.

"This collaboration will set a new benchmark for speed, reliability and energy access, meeting the growing demand for data center energy solutions driven by hyperscalers and large cloud providers without putting additional cost or strain on grid systems", a joint statement said February 11.

The companies expect VoltaGrid’s emission control solutions to accelerate permitting for their projects.

"VoltaGrid's technology can take advantage of 100 percent hydrogen-based or renewable natural gas fuel sources when viable and offers carbon offsets for advanced net zero solutions", they said.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com