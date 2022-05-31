Voltage Enterprises Makes Clean Gas Breakthrough

Voltage Enterprises, a disruptive tech company based in Abu Dhabi, has made a major breakthrough in its search to innovate a ground-breaking clean gas energy source that will provide an alternative supply to natural gas. Named Kinetic 7, the breakthrough clean gas energy source also boasts zero CO2 emissions and is estimated will be cheaper than current domestic household and business energy supplies by as much as 80 percent.

Voltage Enterprises, which has been funded by Aquarius Global, an investment company and tech incubator also based in Abu Dhabi, is also working on further innovations and disruptive technology projects.

Code-named KINETIC 7, the scientific breakthrough is a clean gas energy source that is a stable and efficient gas derived solely from water. Whilst creating gas from water such as hydrogen is not new, KINETIC 7 has a unique molecular chemistry that is way more advanced than hydrogen gas. For example, hydrogen gas is obtained through electrolysis, where pure distilled water (H2O) is broken down into (H2) and (O2) gases. Not only does this use a huge amount of energy to create the molecular process; it requires high-pressure storage and has a low flash point, making it very unstable.

KINETIC 7 patented technology reconstructs and converts water into molecular clusters, which are electrically charged to create constant oxidization and friction. This makes the molecules more efficient, causing them to vibrate, which in turn creates a very reactive gas, providing a clean gas and flame.

Unlike hydrogen gas KINETIC 7 is also inert, making it a safe and controllable gas for domestic and industrial supply. Most importantly, the cost savings by using KINETIC 7 will be substantial against current gas and energy costs. The KINETIC 7 generators which create the clean gas, will be manufactured to high standards in Europe. The current process of making the gas is both EU-approved and CE-certified, the company said.

The KINETIC 7 discovery, which has taken more than eight years of research and development, will not only enable countries and global economies to maintain their gas independence and sovereignty but will also ensure global energy security, with an unlimited supply of carbon neutral gas to both domestic and industrial customers.

“KINETIC 7 represents more than eight years of scientific research, development, and tech innovation by a dedicated team of scientists and tech disruptors, all working to produce a clean energy source that is carbon-neutral, significantly cheaper, stable, and efficient – but disruptive in every sense to the status quo,” said Rick Parish, Founder and Executive Chairman of investment incubator Aquarius Global, which has funded the research and development of Voltage Enterprises.

A series of “real-world” R&D trials are currently underway using KINETIC 7 in residential properties for domestic cooking stoves, hot water systems, and residential heating. Several factories and engineering plants are also part of an R&D program to integrate the technology and use clean gas in some commercial and industrial applications.

It is envisaged that after further R&D trials have been completed, a program of rolling the technology and clean gas out into domestic households and commercial premises could feasibly start within 6-12 months. Voltage Enterprises has confirmed that it is around three months away from manufacturing the miniaturized portable cooking and heating stoves that it will be supplied to developing countries.

