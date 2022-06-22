Volstad Orders NES Batteries For Subsea Construction Vessel
Offshore vessel operator Volstad Maritime has contracted Norwegian Electric Systems (NES) to deliver a battery package and associated control system for battery charging to the M/S Volantis subsea construction vessel.
NES, which specializes in sustainable energy design and smart control, will provide the equipment to the Volantis in connection with a forthcoming vessel upgrade to battery power notation before the vessel enters a new charter contract in early 2023.
“We have experience from a number of similar battery upgrades for several PSVs. It is the same principles we will apply when we are now helping to upgrade an offshore construction vessel,” said Egil Bremnes, sales manager at NES.
The Volantis is a dynamically positioned multi-role subsea construction vessel, which incorporates a 150te active heave compensated subsea crane. The vessel is 350 feet long. In recent years the Volantis subsea construction vessel has operated in the US Gulf of Mexico.
Volstad Maritime, which is headquartered in Aalesund, Norway, was one of the first offshore owners to achieve the ISO 50001 accreditation for Energy Management Standard. The installation of batteries on Volantis will take these efforts one step forward.
NES will utilize competence across its three Norwegian facilities – Bergen, Egersund, and Alesund – to design, assemble, and test the battery package and control system, which will be delivered in the first quarter of 2023.
NES, a subsidiary of HAV Group ASA which is listed on Euronext Growth Oslo, has not disclosed the value of the contract.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz
- Biden Escalates War of Words with Big Oil
- What Do You Pay for in a Gallon of Fuel?
- Exxon Joins The Fun As New Partner In Huge Qatari LNG Project
- Var Energi Prepares For Future Growth With Management Reshape
- Saudi Firm Investing $1.5Bn In Egyptian Onshore Wind Project
- UK Petrol Price Hits Fresh Record
- USA Refinery Capacity Drops
- Global Offshore Wind Capex To Top $100 Billion In 2030
- Wartsila And Stena Building Largest Hybrid Vessels
- Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter
- Oil Nosedives on Fed Inflation Actions
- Top Headlines: Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter and More
- Diesel Price Shock Imminent As Reserves Drop, Refining Lags
- ConocoPhillips Makes Norway Gas Discovery
- USA Gasoline Price Falls
- These Are the Largest Energy Companies by Market Cap Right Now
- Norway Gasoline Hits $10 a Gallon
- Russia Sanctions Lead to $237B Decline in Oil Project Pipeline
- Targa Agrees $3.5B Permian Deal
- Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter
- Rapidly Decaying Supertanker Could Explode at Any Time
- Oil Nosedives on Fed Inflation Actions
- Top Headlines: ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find and More
- Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil
- Biden To Restart Idle Refineries To Tame Fuel Prices
- Top Headlines: Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter and More
- Iran Seizes 2 Greek Tankers
- Too Early To Speculate on ExxonMobil Refinery Fire Cause
- Oil Inventories Down to Dangerously Low Point