Volstad Chooses NES For Offshore Vessel Upgrade
Volstad Maritime has contracted Norwegian Electric Systems AS (NES) to deliver the battery pack and associated control system for battery charging to the Grand Canyon II offshore construction vessel.
This latest award comes only one month after Volstad Maritime appointed NES to equip the sister vessel Grand Canyon III with an identical battery pack and control system.
“The vessel upgrade for Grand Canyon II will be a carbon copy of what we will deliver and install on board the Grand Canyon III. Managing identical deliveries for two sister vessels, more or less in parallel, will allow the yard, shipowner, and us to capitalize on learnings and production benefits that can enable reduced project execution risk, time, and cost. We are thrilled to be able to support Volstad Maritime once more,” says Egil Bremnes, sales manager at NES.
NES, which specializes in sustainable energy design and smart control, will provide the equipment to the Grand Canyon II in connection with a vessel upgrade in 2023. The company will manage the project from its headquarters in Bergen, Norway. NES has not disclosed the value of the contract.
The battery pack on board the Grand Canyon II will be installed in a container below the deck, which can be a more cost-efficient solution than building a dedicated battery room. Delivering the battery system in a container also allows NES to conduct extensive testing of the equipment prior to delivery, allowing the yard stay to be shortened correspondingly.
Like its sister vessel, the Grand Canyon II is a 127.5-long and 25 meters wide offshore construction vessel. It is equipped with a 250-tonne offshore crane. The vessel is currently on a firm charter with Helix Energy Solutions until 2027.
Further, in June this year, Volstad Maritime also contracted NES to deliver the battery pack and control system in connection with a battery power notation upgrade of the M/S Volantis subsea construction vessel.
Volstad Maritime, headquartered in Aalesund, Norway, was one of the first offshore owners to achieve the ISO 50001 accreditation for Energy Management Standard. Installing batteries on board Grand Canyon II, Grand Canyon III, and Volantis will take these efforts a significant step forward.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
