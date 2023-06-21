VLCC Hafeet Delivered to ADNOC L&S

ADNOC Logistics and Services has taken delivery of its first VLCC in a series of four dual-fuel LNG vessels.

Global energy maritime logistics company ADNOC Logistics and Services has taken delivery of the newly built Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) Hafeet.

The company said that the vessel is the first of four dual-fuel engine VLCCs, which can also run on liquefied natural gas (LNG). ADNOC L&S noted that the vessels will be delivered this year to support the company’s smart growth strategy.

ADNOC L&S has committed approximately $2 billion to building more environmentally efficient vessels and has successfully reduced the carbon intensity of its owned fleet by more than 20 percent since 2018, the business highlighted.

“The addition of Hafeet, the first of four newbuild VLCCs to our expanding ADNOC L&S fleet, will increase our energy transportation capacity in line with our ambitious growth strategy,” Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S, said in a company statement.

“Our strategic investment in new, environmentally efficient vessels reinforces our commitment to more sustainable shipping and to decreasing the carbon intensity of our operations, as we continue to work towards meeting the International Maritime Organization’s decarbonization targets of halving annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from international shipping by 2050,” he added.

VLCC Hafeet, designed for long-haul voyages to ship crude to customers worldwide, has a length of 336 meters, a deadweight of 300,000 metric tons, and can carry approximately two million barrels of crude per voyage.

ADNOC L&S noted that its second newbuild VLCC will be delivered later this month, with the third and fourth vessels scheduled for delivery in the third quarter and the fourth quarter of 2023, respectively. The vessels, built by Hanwha Ocean, formerly known as Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, at its Okpo Shipyard in Geoje Island, South Korea, are anticipated to trade on the spot market.

Earlier this year, the shipping and maritime logistics arm of ADNOC said that it will deploy five new-build Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC). The gas carriers were built at Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai, China, and will be owned and operated by AW Shipping, an ADNOC L&S joint venture with Wanhua Chemical Group (Wanhua).

