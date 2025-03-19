Vitol to Acquire Stakes in Eni Assets in Africa for $1.65B

Eni agreed to bring in Vitol as a partner in several producing and undeveloped oil and gas assets in Cote d'Ivoire and the Republic of the Congo.

The $1.65 billion transaction will see Vitol obtain a 30 percent stake in the Ivory Coast’s Baleine field and 25 percent in Congo LNG. Eni owns a 77.25 percent interest in Baleine and 65 percent in Congo LNG. Elsewhere in West Africa, Vitol and Eni are already co-venturers in Ghana’s OCTP and Block 4 projects.

“This transaction is in line with Eni's strategy aimed at optimizing upstream activities, through a rebalancing of the portfolio that provides for the early valorization of exploration discoveries through a reduction of participations in them (the so-called dual exploration model)”, Italy’s state-backed Eni said in an online statement Wednesday.

“Vitol has had an upstream presence in West Africa region for many years. In addition, it has a portfolio of infrastructure and downstream related investments."

The parties target the completion of the transaction “as soon as practicable”, the statement said.

Late last year Eni put onstream the second phase of Baleine, raising the field’s capacity to 60,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and 70 million cubic feet of associated gas per day (MMcfd).

“Phase 2 will see the Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Unit Petrojarl Kong deployed alongside the Floating Storage and Offloading Unit Yamoussoukro for the export of oil, while 100 percent of the processed gas will supply the local energy demand through the connection with the pipeline built during the project’s Phase 1”, Eni said in a press release December 28, 2024.

“This achievement further consolidates Côte d'Ivoire's role as a producing country on the global energy scenario, strengthening access to energy on a national scale”.

Eni said then phase 3 was under study and expected to further grow Baleine’s output to 150,000 bopd and 200 MMcfd of associated gas.

“Baleine is the first net-zero emission Upstream project (Scope 1 and 2) in Africa, made possible through the adoption of advanced technologies, which minimize the operations’ carbon footprint, and innovative initiatives developed in close collaboration with the Ivorian ministries”, Eni said.

On September 1, 2021, it declared Baleine as the Ivory Coast’s first commercial hydrocarbon discovery since 2001. Eni put Baleine’s preliminary estimates at 1.5 to two billion barrels of oil in place and 1.8 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) to 2.4 Tcf of associated gas.

Meanwhile Congo LNG is Congo-Brazzaville’s first gas liquefaction project to come online. Started up last year, Congo LNG has a production capacity of 3 million metric tons a year. The Marine XII oil and gas field project will enable exports mainly to Europe, according to Eni.

