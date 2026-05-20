Vitol Overtakes Shell in Ranking of USA Physical Gas Traders

The firm overtook energy heavyweight Shell Plc among the top 10 U.S. physical gas traders, according to regulatory filings.

Vitol Group, the world’s largest commodity trading house, boosted trading in the US physical natural gas last year by more than all but one of its top rivals amid booming demand for the fuel.

The firm overtook energy heavyweight Shell Plc among the top 10 US physical gas traders, according to regulatory filings. Vitol’s growth has positioned it to benefit from the unprecedented eruption in volatility in the wake of severe North American weather, shrinking alternative fuel options among electricity generators, and a wave of new domestic export terminals.

Vitol’s 14% jump in US physical gas trading outpaced increases logged by ConocoPhillips and marketing giant Tenaska in 2025, according to data from Federal Energy Regulatory Commission filings. Only Koch Energy lifted trading more than Vitol.

Vitol declined to comment for this story. The firm, which expanded trading at roughly three times the average change among the 10 largest traders, has expanded its traditional footprint in the Eastern US to encompass all major North American markets.

Physical gas trading involves transactions in actual molecules of the fuel, unlike purely financial investing that focuses on derivative instruments such as futures contracts.

Opportunities to profit from price swings are attracting new entrants as demand for gas to supply export terminals and power data centers compete with household consumption of the fuel. Nationwide, gas demand rose for a fifth straight year in 2025 to an all-time high, according to the Energy Information Administration.

“The physical gas market in the US is tailor-made for the trading houses,” Craig Pirrong, director of the University of Houston’s Global Energy Management Institute, wrote in an email. “Given the complexity and geographic scope of the US gas market (including its interface with the international markets via LNG) there’s a lot of optionality on where to source gas and where to send it.”

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Another notable surge in the US gas-trading space involved Ken Griffin’s Citadel, which boosted activity by 6.7% last year to about 10.4 billion cubic feet a day, on a par with Vitol, the data showed.

Citadel declined to comment. The firm last year agreed to acquire Paloma Natural Gas LLC, which was renamed Apex and embarked on a buying spree for drilling leases in the Haynesville region of Louisiana that abuts a key liquefaction and export hub along the Gulf Coast.

Market volatility also has been fed by the trend among traditional oil and gas companies to prioritize dividend payments and share buybacks over boosting drilling budgets, said Amber McCullagh, a gas-market veteran and founder of data and analysis platform Measured Depth.

Natural gas has been a substantial driver of the hedge fund giant’s commodities profits this decade, Bloomberg has reported.

For Vitol, natural gas, LNG and liquefied petroleum gas represent about 20% of its global turnover, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing the company’s finances.