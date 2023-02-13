Vitol Buys Majority Stake in South African Gas-Station Chain
A unit of Vitol Group agreed to acquire Petroliam Nasional Bhd.’s 74% stake in Engen Ltd., South Africa’s largest fuel-station chain, forming a retailer that spans the continent.
The acquisition by Vivo Energy of the controlling stake in Engen from the Malaysian national oil company will help the energy trader form a group with 3,900 service stations in 27 African nations, the companies said in a joint statement Thursday. They didn’t disclose financial details. The stake was expected to draw bids of about $2 billion, Bloomberg News reported last year.
“We’re looking at downstream opportunities because clearly it’s a good fit with the base business of what Vitol does,” Vitol Chief Executive Officer Russell Hardy said in an interview at Engen’s headquarters in Cape Town. “Africa being a growth continent and expected to have solid GDP growth and solid transportation growth makes it more of a target as compared to a country that’s likely to be full of Teslas in 10 years time.”
Petronas, which has been exploring options for a sale for some years, first acquired shares in Engen in 1996 and become its majority shareholder two years later. The company has about 1,300 service stations across seven African countries.
The acquisition “will be a step change in our growth and represents a significant commitment to the South African market,” Vivo’s Chief Executive Officer Stan Mittelman said in the statement. The company has more than doubled in size since its formation in 2011.
The merged companies will represent the second-biggest fuel retailer in Africa behind TotalEnergies SE, according to Mittelman. The French major has 4,700 stations, according to its website.
The companies’ CEOs declined to comment on the price of the deal.
Phembani, a South African investment firm founded by former MTN Group Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Phuthuma Nhleko, will remain a 21% shareholder in the South African business.
Morgan Stanley and Rothschild & Co. advised Petronas on the sale. Rand Merchant Bank and Standard Bank Group Ltd. advised Vivo.
--With assistance from Loni Prinsloo and Archie Hunter.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Jet Fuel Prices Hit 12-Year Highs
- Equinor Makes Oil, Gas Find Close to Troll
- Russia Retaliates for Sanctions By Announcing Oil Output Cut
- Oil Rebounds This Week
- Green Hydrogen Production Growth Could Lead To Iridium Shortage
- Top Headlines: What Would War-End Mean for Global Oil and Gas?
- Fossil Fuel Emissions To Peak Within Two Years
- Oil Posts Biggest Weekly Gain Since October
- Expro Acquires Cementing Specialists DeltaTek Global
- Hundred Odfjell Drillers Back Strike Action On Two BP Platforms
- Texas Governor Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration
- USA EIA Reveals Latest Gasoline and Diesel Price Forecasts
- What Would War-End Mean for Global Oil and Gas?
- Shell Scores Big With High Impact Pensacola Offshore Well
- Oil Prices Have Been in Turbulent Downtrend Since Mid-2022
- Jet Fuel Prices Hit 12-Year Highs
- Equinor Makes Oil, Gas Find Close to Troll
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecast
- How Critical Is Cyber Security for Offshore Oil and Gas Installations?
- Russia Retaliates for Sanctions By Announcing Oil Output Cut
- Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- New SPR Bill Passes House
- Is the USA Shale Boom Over?
- What Bad Habits Should Oil and Gas Jobseekers Avoid?
- Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
- Eni, Chevron Make Significant Gas Discovery Off Egypt
- Texas Governor Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration
- Shell CEO Says World 'Desperately In Need' Of Natural Gas
- Biden To Support ConocoPhillips Alaska Oil Project, Defying Greens
- Is The USA Strategic Petroleum Reserve Stock Dangerously Low?