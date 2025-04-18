Vista Acquires Stake in Unconventional Asset in Vaca Muerta, Argentina

'With this acquisition we gain significant scale in Vaca Muerta with a premium block that has growing production and low operating costs'.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. said its subsidiary Vista Energy Argentina S.A.U. has acquired 100 percent of the capital stock of Petronas E&P Argentina S.A. (PEPASA), from Petronas Carigali Canada B.V. and Petronas Carigali International E&P B.V.

PEPASA holds a 50 percent working interest in the La Amarga Chica unconventional concession (LACh) in Vaca Muerta, Argentina, Vista said in a news release.

The purchase price consists of $900 million in cash, $300 million in deferred cash payments and around 7.3 million American depositary shares (ADSs) representing Vista’s series A shares, subject to lock-up restrictions that will expire with respect to 50% of the ADSs on October 15, and with respect to the remaining 50 percent of the ADSs on April 15, 2026.

The deferred cash payments will be paid 50 percent on April 15, 2029, and 50 percent on April 15, 2030, without accruing interest, Vista said.

LACh spans across 46,594 acres in the black oil window of Vaca Muerta.

As of December 31, 2024, it had 247 wells in production, 280 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) of P1 reserves, according to the release.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, LACh produced 79,543 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) at 100 percent working interest, of which 71,471 barrels per day (bpd) were oil, according to the Argentine Secretary of Energy.

Vista said it estimates LACh could potentially hold 400 new well locations to be drilled in its inventory.

The remaining 50 percent stake in LACh is held by Argentina’s state-owned YPF S.A., which is the operator of the concession. The LACh unconventional concession expires in December 2049.

“Significant oil midstream capacity is consolidated through the acquisition,” Vista said, with PEPASA having approximately 57,000 bpd transportation capacity and 48,000 bpd export dispatch capacity in several key midstream projects.

Vista also noted that there are "operating synergies based on the proximity of LACh to Vista’s development hub," which could translate into potential savings related to sharing surface facilities and optimizing well placement close to the limits between LACh and Vista’s development hub.

According to Vista, PEPASA has secured a total of 36,140 bpd in the Oldelval pipelines consisting of open access capacity for 18,806 bpd and contracted transportation capacity in Duplicar for 17,334 bpd; contracted transportation capacity of 20,756 bpd in the Vaca Muerta Norte pipeline; and a total export dispatch capacity of 27,080 bpd in the OTE terminal.

Miguel Galuccio, Vista’s Chairman and CEO, said, “With this acquisition, we gain significant scale in Vaca Muerta with a premium block that has growing production and low operating costs, enabling the acceleration of our long-term plan and strengthening our free-cashflow profile. The acquisition both increases our profitability and enhances our portfolio of ready-to-drill locations in the core area of Vaca Muerta”.

“Importantly, in the current global macro and oil price environment we are consolidating a high-margin, low-breakeven asset, with strong synergies with our ongoing operations, reflecting our constructive long-term view on crude oil demand and supply dynamics. I firmly believe this represents a unique opportunity to create long-term value for our shareholders,” he added.

To contact the author, email rocky.teodoro@rigzone.com