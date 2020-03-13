Virus Causes New Offshore UK Travel Policy
The UK oil and gas industry has agreed a new travel policy for offshore installations following the outbreak of the coronavirus, industry body Oil & Gas UK (OGUK) has revealed.
According to the new policy, personnel will not be permitted to travel offshore if:
- They have travelled from, or transited through, affected countries in the last 14 days, or since dates defined on the UK government’s list of affected areas. This includes both Category 1 and Category 2 areas (up to date lists can be found here).
- They have been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last 14 days.
- They have experienced symptoms of cough, fever and shortness of breath.
“Given the challenges of managing any confirmed case of COVID-19 on an offshore installation, industry policy is to have restrictions on workers travelling to offshore installations,” OGUK Health, Safety and Environment Director Trevor Stapleton said in a statement sent to Rigzone.
On Wednesday, OGUK canceled its scheduled breakfast briefings in both Aberdeen and London “in light of the developing spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in the UK and elsewhere”.
“We’d like to thank you for your understanding on the constraints that are being placed on events and meetings,” OGUK said in a company statement posted on its website.
“We appreciate your plans for the events would have been underway and apologize for any inconvenience caused,” OGUK added.
In replacement of the breakfast events, OGUK said it was progressing plans to host a webinar with industry panelists.
OGUK also revealed Wednesday that it was re-evaluating the content of its business outlook report “given the rapidly changing commodity price environment”. The industry body now plans to publish a series of smaller reported over the coming weeks “to best capture what is a dynamic business environment”.
As of March 12, there have been 460 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the UK, with six deaths, according to the latest statistics from the World Health Organization.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Ovintiv Dropping 16 Rigs
- Texas Shale Heartland Rattled by Virus and Price War
- Murphy Oil to Delay Some Gulf of Mexico Wells
- Saudi-Russia Price War Drives Rough Week for Oil
- OPEC+ Wages War on US Shale Sector
- Apache Responds to Low Oil Prices
- ONEOK Suspends Select Expansion Projects
- TC Energy to Acquire Pioneer Pipeline
- Virus Causes New Offshore UK Travel Policy
- Oil Crash Is Double-Edged Sword for LNG
- Which US Oil Companies Are Going to Struggle?
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Occidental to Slash Spending After Oil Crash
- Texas Oil Bodies Respond to Oil Price Crash
- Matador Releasing Rigs, Cutting Management Compensation
- Parsley, Diamondback Tweak Drilling Outlook on Weak Prices
- Marathon Dials Back Activity, Trims 2020 Budget
- Basic Energy Acquires C&J Well Services Ops for $94MM
- Oil Workers Test Positive for Virus
- Chevron Launching Layoffs in April
- Which US Oil Companies Are Going to Struggle?
- Pioneer Energy Service Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Denbury Sells Working Interest in Texas Oil Fields
- Occidental to Slash Spending After Oil Crash
- Exxon Hits the Brakes on Permian After Virus Pummels Oil
- Texas Oil Bodies Respond to Oil Price Crash
- Oil Sinks in Worst Week Since 2008