Virtual Gastech Registration Opens
Registration for the virtual Gastech summit has now opened, the conference’s organizer, dmg events, has revealed.
The virtual summit, which is due to take place from September 7 to 11, will feature more than 200 industry leaders and include strategic and technical conference sessions streamed live and on demand, according to dmg events. Several companies are due to be represented at the summit, including Shell, Total and ExxonMobil.
“Gastech has sat at the heart of the Gas, LNG and Energy conversation for 49 years,” Nick Ornstien, the vice president of energy for dmg events, said in a company statement.
“It is a global platform with the power to convene industry leaders to drive the conversations, collaboration and connections that address the future challenges and opportunities in an evolving energy market and the increasing focus on Environmental, Social and Governance issues,” he added.
“Building on from Gastech’s renowned strategic conference, the Gastech Virtual Summit will deliver advanced insights into the latest commercial strategies and trends dominating the natural gas industry, providing delegates with fast track information on how best to align business models,” Ornstien continued.
Back in May, dmg events revealed that a decision had been taken to postpone 2020’s in-person Gastech summit in Singapore to September next year, in light of the pandemic. The business outlined, however, that a virtual event would take place sometime in September.
Gastech is the world’s largest integrated exhibition and conference supporting the gas, LNG and energy industries, according to dmg events. More than 35,000 attendees are expected to attend the event next year.
As of July 20, there have been 14.3 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 globally, with 603,691 deaths, according to the latest information from the World Health Organization (WHO). Singapore has seen 47,913 confirmed cases of the virus and 27 deaths, as of July 20, WHO data shows.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
