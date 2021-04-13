Vietnam 3D Seismic Survey Goes to Shearwater
A major operator has awarded Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS a 3D seismic survey in Vietnam, Shearwater reported Monday.
The marine geophysical firm did not reveal the operator’s identity, but it stated that it has gained experience in Vietnam – and has worked for the operator multiple times – in recent years.
“This award contributes to an already strong portfolio of projects in the Asia Pacific region announced in recent weeks as market conditions improved,” remarked Shearwater CEO Irene Waage Basili in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.
Shearwater pointed out that it will start the 2.5-month project this month using the SW Vespucci vessel, which operates in the towed stream and ocean bottom markets.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Future of Brent Platform's Giant Legs Uncertain
- TOT Starts Making Sustainable Aviation Fuel in France
- North Sea Operator Kicks Off Drilling Campaign
- BP Strikes Oil Offshore Louisiana
- Texas Regulator Issues Nearly 800 Drilling Permits
- Saipem Nets $350MM Qatargas Work
- Will Houston Be the Energy Transition Epicenter?
- Permian Oil Output Reflects Economic Recovery
- Vietnam 3D Seismic Survey Goes to Shearwater
- Hess Sells Bakken Stakes
- Biden Plan Targets Fossil Fuel Subsidies Worth $35B
- This Is What Shale Growth Will Hinge On
- Californians May Soon Pay $4 for Gasoline
- Scottish Oil Startup Expanding
- Repsol to Furlough Staff
- Tribal Advocate Says USA Won't Shut DAP
- Weatherford and Safe Influx in Industry First
- Archer Bags ConocoPhillips NCS Deal
- Europe Gasoline Rockets
- Biden Plan Gives Oil Sector Surprise Boost
- California Driller Reaped Gains from Texas Freeze
- Are Foreign Oil Firms About to Return to Venezuela?
- Texan LNG Project Axed
- Oil Giants Win Climate Suit
- Largest UK Listed Independent Oil Co Born
- Biden Plan Gets Mixed Review from Oil Groups
- Shell Completes $2.5B Deal
- Texas Utility Sues Suppliers
- Fossil Fuel Sector Talks About ESG Like Never Before